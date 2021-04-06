NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status removed from shares of Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)

Observation status is removed on shares issued by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated March 30, 2021. The Issuer's shares received an observation status with reference to announcement from Kvika banki hf., dated September 28, 2020. The observation is based upon article 4.1 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Exchange can decide that an issuer receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.