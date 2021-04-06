Anzeige
WKN: A2JHL8 ISIN: IS0000020469  
06.04.2021
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Observation status removed from shares of Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA)

Observation status is removed on shares issued by Kvika banki hf. (symbol:
KVIKA) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated March 30, 2021. 

The Issuer's shares received an observation status with reference to
announcement from Kvika banki hf., dated September 28, 2020. 

The observation is based upon article 4.1 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial
Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The Exchange can decide that an issuer
receives an observation status in the event of a merger or a merger-like
process.
