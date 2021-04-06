Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Receives Order to Manufacture Additional Ebola Vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 6, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the Company has received a new supply order from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, valued at approximately USD 28 million.

Under the contract, Bavarian Nordic will manufacture and deliver bulk drug substance of MVA-BN Filo vaccine, licensed to Janssen as part of its Ebola vaccine regimen, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVA-BN Filo), which was approved by the European Commission in 2020.

Manufacturing of the bulk drug substance will commence in May 2021 and delivery is expected to take place in the second half of 2021. To enable manufacturing of this order with short notice, some of the planned batches of JYNNEOS smallpox vaccine bulk drug substance will be delayed into 2022 and hence the Janssen order has no impact on the financial guidance for 2021.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: "We are pleased to continue to supply Ebola vaccines for populations at risk. As we are currently working to expand our bulk manufacturing capabilities creating a center of excellence in vaccine manufacturing, we are pleased that other customers have shown flexibility allowing us to quickly respond to urgent public health needs in the fight against emerging infectious diseases like Ebola."

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

