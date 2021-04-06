The company is in cross-default for $679 million, triggered by the non-payment of $500 million of senior notes at the end of January. The polysilicon maker hopes to straighten that matter out with a debt restructure 'by June.'Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly will aim to sell off almost 2.8 GW of its remaining solar project capacity this year, to state-owned enterprizes, as it bids to pay down RMB16.5 billion ($2.52 billion) of near-term debts. Some RMB4.54 billion ($679 million) of that debt pile was due to mature further down the line but has been owing since December 31 after GCL defaulted ...

