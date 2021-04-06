The company is in cross-default for $679 million, triggered by the non-payment of $500 million of senior notes at the end of January. The polysilicon maker hopes to straighten that matter out with a debt restructure 'by June.'Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly will aim to sell off almost 2.8 GW of its remaining solar project capacity this year, to state-owned enterprizes, as it bids to pay down RMB16.5 billion ($2.52 billion) of near-term debts. Some RMB4.54 billion ($679 million) of that debt pile was due to mature further down the line but has been owing since December 31 after GCL defaulted ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de