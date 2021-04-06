Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 
Stuttgart
06.04.21
08:44 Uhr
0,860 Euro
-0,025
-2,82 %
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 05, 2021 
06-Apr-2021 / 11:33 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 05, 2021 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a 
meeting in absentia on April 05, 2021. 
 
Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: 
Item 1. On consideration of proposals from the Company's shareholders to nominate candidates for election to the 
management and control bodies of RusHydro. 
Adopted Resolution 
 1.          Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders, include, into the voter list 
  of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Company 
  Shareholders on the 2020 results, the candidates as follows: 
                                        A name of the shareholder 
       A Candidate Proposed by (a)  Position, Place of Work of a    (s)            Percentage of 
       Shareholder(s) for Including Candidate Proposed by the                  voting shares 
       into the Voter List for    Shareholder(s) for Including to   proposed the candidate  of the Company 
No.      Electing into the Board of  the Voter List for Electing into  for Including into the  owned by a 
       Directors of the Company   the Board of Directors of the   Voter List for Electing  shareholder 
                      Company              into the Board of     (s), % 
                                        Directors of the Company 
                                        -Kopernik Global 
                                        Investors, LLC; 
                                        -Heptagon Fund PLC 
                                        Kopernik Global All Cap 
                                        Equity Fund; 
                                        - Kopernik Global All-Cap 
                                        Fund; 
                                        - Kopernik Global All-Cap 
                                        CIT; 
                                        - Kopernik Global All-Cap 
                                        Master Fund LP; 
       Alexander Viktorovich     Executive Director of Professional 
1.      Shevchuk           Investors' Association       - Kopernik Global     2.3% 
                                        Long-Term Opportunities 
                                        Fund, LP; 
                                        - Kopernik International 
                                        Fund; 
                                        - Raytheon Technologies 
                                        Corporation Master 
                                        Retirement Trust; 
                                        - Interventure Equity 
                                        Investments Limited/ 
                                        Spectrum; 
                                        - TIFF Keystone Fund 
                                        Kopernik

1.2. Determine that the final list of candidates for voting to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Revision Commission of the Company will be formed by the Board of Directors later as part of the resolution of the items on convening the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Item 2. On considering the Company Shareholders' proposals as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of RusHydro Shareholders.

Adopted Resolution

2.1. Take into account the information on no proposals of Company shareholders as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the term of receipt of which is established by clause 11.1 of the Charter of the Company.

2.2. Determine that the list of the agenda items of the annual general meeting of shareholders will be formed by the Board of Directors later as part of the resolution of the items on convening the annual general meeting of shareholders.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

© 2021 Dow Jones News
