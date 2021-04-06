DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 05, 2021

Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 05, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on April 05, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On consideration of proposals from the Company's shareholders to nominate candidates for election to the management and control bodies of RusHydro. Adopted Resolution 1. Pursuant to the proposals received from the Company Shareholders, include, into the voter list of candidates to be elected into the Board of Directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Company Shareholders on the 2020 results, the candidates as follows: A name of the shareholder A Candidate Proposed by (a) Position, Place of Work of a (s) Percentage of Shareholder(s) for Including Candidate Proposed by the voting shares into the Voter List for Shareholder(s) for Including to proposed the candidate of the Company No. Electing into the Board of the Voter List for Electing into for Including into the owned by a Directors of the Company the Board of Directors of the Voter List for Electing shareholder Company into the Board of (s), % Directors of the Company -Kopernik Global Investors, LLC; -Heptagon Fund PLC Kopernik Global All Cap Equity Fund; - Kopernik Global All-Cap Fund; - Kopernik Global All-Cap CIT; - Kopernik Global All-Cap Master Fund LP; Alexander Viktorovich Executive Director of Professional 1. Shevchuk Investors' Association - Kopernik Global 2.3% Long-Term Opportunities Fund, LP; - Kopernik International Fund; - Raytheon Technologies Corporation Master Retirement Trust; - Interventure Equity Investments Limited/ Spectrum; - TIFF Keystone Fund Kopernik

1.2. Determine that the final list of candidates for voting to be elected to the Board of Directors and the Revision Commission of the Company will be formed by the Board of Directors later as part of the resolution of the items on convening the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Item 2. On considering the Company Shareholders' proposals as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of RusHydro Shareholders.

Adopted Resolution

2.1. Take into account the information on no proposals of Company shareholders as to putting items on the agenda of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the term of receipt of which is established by clause 11.1 of the Charter of the Company.

2.2. Determine that the list of the agenda items of the annual general meeting of shareholders will be formed by the Board of Directors later as part of the resolution of the items on convening the annual general meeting of shareholders.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW.

