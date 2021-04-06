Eurotech forges Partnership with GlobalSign to Extend IIoT Security with Solid Device Attestation to a New Level

Leading provider of embedded boards and systems and leading Digital Certificate Authority team up to embed strong verifiable device identities and proof of integrity early in the supply chain

BOSTON, MA and AMARO, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Eurotech, a company that designs, develops, and deploys hardware and software solutions for the Edge and Internet of Things (IoT), and GlobalSign, a leading security certificate authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced a collaboration to embed strong verifiable device identities and proof of integrity at the earliest possible point in the industrial IoT supply chain.

Device identity management throughout the lifecycle of a product is technically complex and challenging in its implementation for many organizations. It makes effective device identity management a substantial factor in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of secure IoT infrastructures.

By leveraging and integrating industry standards and best practices, the solution builds on the root-of-trust provided by Infineon's OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module (TPM) installed in Eurotech's IoT Edge Computing platforms, data loggers and IoT gateways. As a device manufacturer, Eurotech builds on this solid foundation by adding an Initial Device Identifier (IDevID), a secure, unique certificates-based identity to the device, leveraging the cryptographic and secure storage capabilities of the TPM. As an essential first step in the supply chain, this process attests the identity and can be further extended to ensure the integrity of the manufactured Eurotech device, including the software stack it is delivered with.

"A strong and protected (IoT) device identity, is a foundation building block for secure IoT solutions," comments Robert Andres, CSO of Eurotech. "In GlobalSign , we found a capable and competent security partner to develop technology and processes. This allows our customers and partners to effectively implement and leverage hardware-anchored digital device identities at scale."

"Provisioning IoT device identities during manufacturing is the best possible example of security by design," says Lancen LaChance, Vice President, IoT Solutions, GlobalSign. "A Eurotech device with an embedded GlobalSign identity protects the lifecycle of each device as well as the entire supply chain. It reduces common integration challenges and delivers secure authentication for low-touch cloud enrollment."

Customers and system integration partners can already engage with Eurotech about this offering, on a per-project basis, with the first standard products planned to be offered in Q2 of this year.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateway to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) conceived also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly complete solutions, Eurotech has activated partnerships with leading companies in their field of action, thus creating a global ecosystem that allows it to create "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K. and GMO Internet Group. GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en.

