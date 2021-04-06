Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC iDrink Signed $15 Million Contract With North America Chinese Financial Association for Trading on GoldTrade and IndexTrade Led by iDrink and Midas Touch Technology of London, Tapping Into Institutional Invest

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) with its investment partner iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan ("iDrink") has signed a $15 million trading contract with North America Chinese Financial Association for trading through GoldTrade and IndexTrade headed by iDrink and Midas Touch Technology Ltd. of London. SUIC iDrink taps into the institutional investors pool in the US and Europe as it continues to upgrade trading solutions in these regions, leveraging its algorithmic analytics and trading strategies to suit individual investor that will customize different risk/reward characteristics.

This investment by North America Chinese Financial Association will be made within three years in incremental contributions, and will trade on the platforms of GoldTrade and IndexTrade, expecting to gain from the participation in the bullion and stocks sectors. GoldTrade and IndexTrade are powerful portfolio tools on account of its low volatility and low correlation with other financial assets.

These new platforms offer a diversification vehicle that potentially reduces variability in comparison to other commodity or stock exposures. SUIC iDrink-Midas Touch team will manage this investment and believe that the GoldTrade and IndexTrade platforms are ideal for benchmarking and trading which assures positive returns for investors. These are the world's latest online trading platforms that use digital currency to trade bullion, stock index and bitcoin index. Anyone, anywhere can share the benefits and convenience of these global trading apps. To learn more, please visit http://www.midas-touch.io

SUIC iDrink's GoldTrade and IndexTrade online trading platforms allow easy investing by investors from all over the world, and help them to stack up their investment portfolio, making money become more accessible as more and more investors join from around the world. SUIC iDrink partners with Midas in marketing and promoting these platforms in global markets including Europe, Asia, North America.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan

iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain- enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. The firm also adopts other AI and Big Data technology to facilitate the gold trading hedge strategies. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

