Core One Labs Inc.: Core One Labs Vocan Expands Product Commercialization Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC PINK:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD62) (WKN: A2P8K3) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. ("Vocan") has expanded its product commercialization team, adding Dr. Elizabeth Matthews as Head of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Matthews will oversee research and development, as well as the commercialization of Vocan's new product offerings, including the navigation of regulatory processes involved during transition from laboratory to market.

Dr. Matthews brings extensive experience as both a scientist and a regulatory affairs expert, and her knowledge of, and aptitude in, navigating regulatory processes and eligibility requirements for scientific products will effectively mitigate timelines in getting Vocan's proprietary alternative medicinal products to market. Dr. Matthews is a microbiologist with over 18 years experience in vaccine development and licensing. She has management experience in small and large biotech environments, overseeing research teams from early product development through scale-up, manufacturing and final product release.

She previously held Quality Assurance (QA) and Regulatory Affairs Management positions with Pfizer Canada where one of her responsibilities was the coordination of all QA review inspections as well as all communication with government. Most recently, Dr. Matthews was Head of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs at Green Sky Labs, a technology incubation company that has developed disruptive technologies in the biotech and related industries. Dr. Matthews has extensive experience working with controlled substances as well as navigating complex regulatory frameworks and upholding best-in-class quality standards. Dr. Matthews received her B.Sc. (Honours) Biochemistry with Microbiology II(i) from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland in 1995. Dr. Matthews also received a PhD in microbiology from the University of Victoria in 2003.

"We are please to welcome Dr. Matthews to the team. Her extensive experience working with a large internationally renowned pharmaceutical company, and her ability to navigate regulatory environments will be invaluable as we look to commercialize our products at Vocan." stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the "technology") which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

