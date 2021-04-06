Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products, is pleased to announce Jusu juice is now available for purchase at select brick-and-mortar retail locations in British Columbia ("BC") and Alberta.





Better Plant's Jusu Juice Now Available at Whole Foods and Other Canadian Retailers

In addition to being available at Better Plant's Jusu Bar quick-serve location in Victoria, BC and via home delivery though Better Plant's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform, Jusu's cold-pressed juices are also available for purchase at select locations of these trusted Canadian retailers: Whole Foods Market Victoria, Red Barn Market, Market on Yates, Market on Millstream, Lifestyles Market, and Amaranth Foods.

Better Plant intends to aggressively build its network of retailers that sell Jusu products across Canada. Its own in-house sales team is augmented by eight sales brokers across Canada, who are engaged through intermediaries to add additional retailers to carry Jusu products.

Better Plant is also pleased to announce initiatives to give back to the community. Each Jusu Bar delivery location is partnering with local charitable organizations, in an effort to contribute to the well-being of each community by reducing food waste and providing healthy juices to people in need. In Victoria, BC Jusu has teamed up with The Rainbow Kitchen and Community Food Support, in Vancouver, BC Jusu has teamed up with Vancouver Food Runners, and in Calgary, Alberta Jusu supports The Mustard Seed.

"At Jusu we have always done what we can to engage our employees in community outreach," says Joelle Fiorito, Chief of Operations at Jusu. "By doing this we have not only been able to give back to many, but it has also helped build positive team culture and form meaningful relationships within our community. For us, these things are very important as they provide the opportunity for employees to feel part of something bigger which makes for a happier, more connected and engaged team, resulting in more satisfied and loyal customers."

About Jusu

Jusu Wellness Inc. and Jusu Bars Corp. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Better Plant and they own and operate Jusu, a full spectrum wellness brand with a mission to enlighten consumers to the protective and effective properties of plant-based products. Jusu is committed to making pure, organic, plant-based products for consumption, home and personal care. This includes one JUSU Bar location, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, as well as an extensive direct-to-consumer product offering including cold-pressed juices, skin care and body products, and a home cleaning line. Jusu is fully dedicated to offering consumers healthier alternatives to currently available chemical-based products.

To purchase Jusu juices visit jusubars.com, or follow @jusubars, @jusubarvictoria, or @jusubarcalgary on Instagram. Use the code MAINSQUEEZE for 10% off all juice orders from jusubars.com from now until April 30th.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care, body care and baby care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind, which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite. Better Plant owns approximately 27% of NeonMind, which trades separately as a public company under the tickers CSE: NEON and OTC: NMDBF.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

