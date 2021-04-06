Anzeige
Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
PR Newswire
06.04.2021
Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, April 6

6 April 2021

Capita plc
(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11.00 am on Tuesday11 May 2021 at One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of 2021 AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/investors.

As set out in the Notice of Meeting, and to comply with public health and safety legal requirements currently in force, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the 2021 AGM in person. Instead, shareholders are encouraged either to vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy or to attend via the AGM virtual platform and vote electronically. Shareholders can ask questions in advance relating to the business of the meeting using the online facility at www.capita.com/agm-questions or they can attend the AGM electronically via the virtual AGM platform and ask questions during the meeting.

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 0207 799 1525

© 2021 PR Newswire
