Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
WKN: 936286 ISIN: GB0007922338 
Stuttgart
06.04.21
08:30 Uhr
9,600 Euro
+0,250
+2,67 %
Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 2020 results in line; 2021 outlook: strong recovery

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 2020 results in line; 2021 outlook: strong recovery 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 2020 results in line; 2021 outlook: strong recovery 
06-Apr-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
06-Apr-2021 / 11:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2020 results in line; 2021 outlook: strong recovery 
The key highlights from the FY'20 results were a small loss (as expected), with breakeven excluding deal costs. Margin 
pressure (from base-rate cuts) and a GBP2m rise in impairments, despite there being zero higher-risk Stage 2/3 property 
exposures over 80% LTV (2019 over GBP30m), were the main drivers. The 2021 outlook is for i) a strong recovery, driven by 
loan volume growth, ii) less pain from excess liquidity, iii) profits generated by Asset Alliance after acquisition 
(completed end-March, which will also see a GBP10m equity uplift, as it is being bought below book), iv) a gain on the 
sale of Tay mortgages, v) forecast lower impairments, and vi) a dividend from STB. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2020-results-in-line-2021-outlook-strong-recovery/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1180913 06-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

