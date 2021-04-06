Humanising Autonomy announces commercial partnership with Streamax Technology in move to significantly advance fleet safety

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanising Autonomy, a behaviour AI company, announced today its commercial partnership with Streamax Technology, an AI-powered industrial management solutions provider for commercial vehicles, in a move to significantly advance fleet safety for Streamax customers. The licensing agreement will enhance Streamax's already market leading ADAS software with HA's Behaviour AI Platform, and is available on selected models. Humanising Autonomy's specialised human perception will further enable enhanced driver perception in ADAS and blind spot detection systems. The software runs on Ambarella Silicon, and will advance vulnerable road user safety for Streamax fleet customers globally.

In addition to cutting-edge Streamax features, predictive behaviour AI means Streamax customers will benefit from real time, non-intrusive driver advisories and alerts. Post-incident analysis means fleets can now identify safety challenges and key coaching opportunities, and map safer routes by looking at incident statistics and patterns. Furthermore, liability losses will be significantly reduced with easy-to-access incident footage.

Said Humanising Autonomy's chief executive officer Maya Pindeus: "The Streamax partnership is the tip of the iceberg. Advanced driver and vulnerable road user (VRU) perception is not just valuable to fleets anymore - it's a necessity." She continued, "The work we're delivering together ultimately means fewer fatalities on the road, enabled by safer, more efficient fleets on our streets."

Streamax Technology marketing director Jerry Li also commented on the partnership: "We are committed to providing the most advanced products on the market. Humanising Autonomy's Behaviour AI means our fleet customers will be the safest on the road."

Tackling the industry's core challenges with camera perception, the technology can be used in all lighting, road and weather conditions, as well as in areas with high densities of road users. Backed by a dataset of 1 billion human behaviours, Humanising Autonomy offers the best possible VRU detection and prediction and multi-camera support.

ABOUT HUMANISING AUTONOMY

Humanising Autonomy is a behaviour AI company building the global standard for intuitive interaction between people and machines. HA improves automation anywhere for a safer, more productive way of living. The company's unique methodology combines behavioural psychology, statistical AI and novel deep learning algorithms to understand, infer and predict the full spectrum of human behaviours. With equal gender representation and a hugely diverse team, the company is actively hiring for both commercial and tech roles. Humanising Autonomy is backed by Anthemis Partners, Global Brain, Synapse Partners and Amplifier. Learn more at: https://www.humanisingautonomy.com/

