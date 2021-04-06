Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
WKN: A2PVQR ISIN: SE0013486255 
30.11.20
09:59 Uhr
0,133 Euro
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Nord Insuretech Group (143/21)

Nord Insuretech Group will have as from April 7, 2021 a new industry
classification. Please see details below. 

Nord Insuretech Group:

Instrument details:

Short Name:   NORDIG   
ISIN Code:   SE0013486255
Order Book ID: 190154   

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   10, Technology 
Super sector code: 1010, Technology

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
