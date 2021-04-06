Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ICB for Nord Insuretech Group (143/21)

Nord Insuretech Group will have as from April 7, 2021 a new industry classification. Please see details below. Nord Insuretech Group: Instrument details: Short Name: NORDIG ISIN Code: SE0013486255 Order Book ID: 190154 ICB Classification: Industry code: 10, Technology Super sector code: 1010, Technology For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB