Publication of Formpipe Software's Annual Report 2020

Formpipe Software AB's Annual Report for the financial year 2020 is now available. The Annual Report will also be available at the company's head office.

After translation, the English version of the Annual Report will be available on www.formpipe.com .

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85





This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.



This information is information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 on April 6, 2021.



Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.

