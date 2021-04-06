Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Group Announces New Test for Travellers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (FSE:484) (AQSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the United Kingdom (the "UK") government website to offer 2 and 8 day quarantine tests (the "Return Tests") for travellers returning to the UK.

The Return Tests are a significant addition to the Company's current offering of COVID-19 tests for travellers leaving the UK and will impact positively on the Company's revenues, that continue to build. There are now 24 Goodbody clinics offering COVID-19 testing and the Company is confident that its previously announced target of 30 testing clinics will be met on or before the end of April.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman says "Goodbody clinic customers can now arrange all their travel testing in one go which is a better service for them and a revenue boost for us."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Geremy Thomas Executive Chairman Sativa Wellness Group Inc. +44 (0) 20 7971 1255 enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com www.sativawellnessgroup.com Joseph Colliver Chief Financial Officer Sativa Wellness Group Inc. +44 (0) 20 7971 1255 enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "will continue," "will occur," "will be achieved" or "shortly." The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to information concerning the COVID-19 testing clinic, the number of future clinics that may be opened, the revenue generating opportunity and the expected future growth.

Although Sativa Wellness believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that any further clinics will be opened, that the Company will meet its goal of 30 COVID-19 testing clinics, that revenue will increase or that the additional tests will have a positive impact on the business. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Sativa Wellness Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639017/Sativa-Wellness-Group-Announces-New-Test-for-Travellers