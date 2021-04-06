nDivision Inc.: nDivision Launches Its Next Generation IT Operations Platform, Deployed in Kubernetes Containers in Microsoft Azure

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing cloud-based IT management services using proprietary intelligent automation to replace human labor, announced today the launch of its next generation IT Operations platform fully deployed in the Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service.

The Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) will offer nDivision the following benefits:

Flexibility in application deployments and delivery Reduced management overhead Elastic scalability to handle any workload demands Multi-zone deployment for increased availability Full utilization of Azure Recovery Services for rapid recovery to additional AKS clusters Complete move to an op-ex model for platform delivery

The move to a containerized model will reduce the risk of IT Operations Platform downtime giving nDivision customers additional confidence.

"The decision to deploy our latest platform in AKS is a testament to nDivision's dedication to utilizing cutting edge cloud technologies to ensure world class service availability and security," said Alan Hixon, Chairman and CEO of nDivision. "Our platform is core to providing our service, and we are continually searching for and utilizing cutting-edge technology to improve resilience and reliability."

Kubernetes, also known as K8s, is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. It groups containers that make up an application into logical units for easy management and discovery. Kubernetes builds upon 15 years of experience of running production workloads at Google, combined with best-of-breed ideas and practices from the community. More information on Kubernetes and its benefits can be found at https://kubernetes.io/.

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied". One of the top ten global solution providers ($90bn+ revenues) resells nDivision's services across the U.S., and a second ($120bn+ revenues) has begun recommending nDivision's services in its South-Central U.S. region. More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services, contact sales@ndivision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

