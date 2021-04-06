Strategic acquisition of German fluorescence-guided surgery leader drives growth of Erbe's surgical endoscopy business

An investment to strengthen our operating room presence

From left to right: Christian O. Erbe, CEO Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Shirish Joshi, General Manager Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Gayatri Joshi, Shareholder Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Daniel Zimmermann, CFO Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, and Marcus Felstead, CMO Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH. (The picture was taken after all parties were tested COVID-19 negative.)

"This acquisition reflects our determination to become a solution provider for surgeries and procedures where visualization is critical. We will offer holistic solutions, from visualization to therapy. Entering into the world of fluorescence imaging systems is the logical first step to provide the required added value to our customers", according to Christian O. Erbe, CEO President at Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH. Maxer's highly innovative product portfolio combined with Erbe's energy-emitting high-tech products will allow existing unmet user needs to be addressed.

Better vision makes better surgery

Maxer's prime innovation focus is on the development of high-end visualization. The technology delivers bright and pin-sharp multi-spectral images for NIR fluorescence-guided surgery and regular white light images. Now, Erbe will be able to offer best-in-class performance with 4K and fluorescence-guided systems in endoscopy as well as for open surgeries.

In 2020, Maxer and its partners, the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) Munich and the Technical University Munich (TUM), won the first prize of the German Medical Award in the "Innovation Product" category for its Atlas project. The plan is to provide the surgeon with a "GPS system" that enables the performance of advanced laparoscopic surgeries with increased surgical precision. This will help to reduce complications and risks during oncological surgeries and increase quality of patient life.

A perfect match with excellent growth prospects

The philosophy and values at Maxer are similar to Erbe's. The company has a remarkable track record of high-tech devices in the last seven years and is perfectly positioned to master future opportunities, such as augmented reality-guided surgery. A broad minimal invasive instrument portfolio will be an ideal match to Erbe's existing offering.

"Wonderful instruments and multi-spectral imaging systems will get access to the market through our strong sales force and our distribution partners in more than 110 countries", says Marcus C. Felstead, CMO at Erbe.

"This acquisition will allow the company to speed up delivery of breakthrough innovations in areas of image-guided surgery," states Shirish Joshi, Managing Director at Maxer.

Erbe was advised by ConAlliance (Mergers Acquisitions) and RWT Reutlingen (Legal and Financial).

Our vision

The combination of electrosurgery and imaging will provide added value by processing and combining data using AI. This will lead to new treatment options and enhance patient safety. The best of both worlds.

About Maxer

Located in the Tuttlingen medical endoscopy cluster in Germany, Maxer is specialized in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Maxer manufactures a wide range of endoscopic systems and instruments for laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, urology, pediatric surgery, arthroscopy, spine endoscopy and ENT surgery. Maxer's core strength has been in the development of top-of-the-line visualization technologies. Maxer is partnering with the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) Munich and the Technical University Munich (TUM) to bring computer-assisted surgery to operating rooms.

About Erbe

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH develops, manufactures and distributes surgical instruments and devices worldwide, while providing services for professional use of these products in a diverse range of medical disciplines. Surgeons, OP teams and patients around the world rely on Erbe medical technology. The surgical instruments and devices find use in almost all specialist areas. They are based on electrosurgery combined with other Erbe technologies. Hybrid solutions enable us to provide new, innovative applications in medicine.

Fields of activity

Imaging

Endoscopy

Electrosurgery

Plasma surgery

Thermofusion

Hydrosurgery

Cryosurgery

An international network

15 subsidiaries in Europe, America and Asia

1 representative office

Erbe is active in 110 national markets

The Erbe workforce

Over 1,000 employees worldwide

Some 700 of them in Germany

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Waldhoernlestr. 17,

72072 Tuebingen, Germany

http://www.erbe-med.com

info@erbe-med.com

