Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
06.04.21
14:56 Uhr
240,92 Euro
+1,07
+0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.04.2021 | 13:19
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) 
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Apr-2021 / 12:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 05-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 184.5168 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 396241 
CODE: WLDU LN 
ISIN: FR0011669845 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDU LN 
Sequence No.:  96917 
EQS News ID:  1180944 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
