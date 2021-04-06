First North Denmark: Odico A/S - increase

New shares in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue and a private placement. Name: DK0061031036 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Odico -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ODICO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 13,409,091 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change - rights issue: 4,469,697 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change - private placement: 343,138 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 18,221,926 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 9.35 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155529 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, Christian Ejlskov, tel. +45 2529 4130 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850652