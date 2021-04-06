Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
06.04.2021 | 13:29
First North Denmark: Odico A/S - increase

New shares in Odico A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 April 2021. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue and a private placement. 



Name:              DK0061031036   
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Odico      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ODICO      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 13,409,091 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change - rights issue:      4,469,697 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Change - private placement:   343,138 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes: 18,221,926 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 9.35     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          155529      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY Godkendt
Revisionspartnerselskab, Christian Ejlskov, tel. +45 2529 4130

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=850652
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
