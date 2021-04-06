DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom named the leading provider of public Wi-Fi by TMT Consulting

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom named the leading provider of public Wi-Fi by TMT Consulting 06-Apr-2021 / 13:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rostelecom named the leading provider of public Wi-Fi by TMT Consulting Moscow, Russia - April 6, 2021 - Rostelecom group (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest integrated digital service provider in Russia, today announces it has been named the leading provider of public Wi-Fi access points in 2020, according to estimates by TMT Consulting, an independent consulting agency. According to TMT Consulting, there were 178,000 public Wi-Fi access points by the end of 2020, an increase of 7% over the year. Revenue from Wi-Fi services in 2020 amounted to RUB 7 billion, an increase of almost 2% compared to 2019. TMT Consulting confirms that Rostelecom maintained its position as the leading provider of public Wi-Fi access points for the second year in a row, by providing more than 52,000 Wi-Fi points (excluding the BDD project). The number of points in 2020 increased by 15.5%, leading to a 15% increase in related revenue for Rostelecom, driven by customers accessing broadband from sites associated with the banking and healthcare sectors. Denis Ryabchenkov, Director of Product Management for the Corporate and State Segment of PJSC Rostelecom commented: " Rostelecom's solution enables companies and individual entrepreneurs to provide wireless Internet access to employees and visitors using Wi-Fi technology that is compliant with Russian legislation. The service is provided on a turnkey basis, with equipment and identification systems that are available throughout the country. We continue to grow the offer by supplementing access with a range of integrated solutions, including wired Internet access, digital television, mobile communication services and virtual private networks." Today, wireless internet is an integral part of life and communication. Owners of laptops, tablets and smartphones need Internet access anywhere, and Wi-Fi is becoming a must-have service in any service and business enterprise. Rostelecom has extensive experience in deploying large-scale Wi-Fi networks, as evidenced by the operator's provision of services to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. During the tournament Rostelecom's free Wi-Fi services were accessed by more than 144,000 football fans in football stadiums, with a further 43,000 people connected in fan zones across Russia. Users from 137 countries around the world successfully connected to the service during the championship, without a single error registered. * * * Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.8 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.1 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: - Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; - The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; - the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; - the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; - the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; - the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; - economic outlook and industry trends; - the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; - other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: - risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; - risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; - risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; - technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; - other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 97198 EQS News ID: 1181227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

