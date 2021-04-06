Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Blackrock Gold Corporation has entered a Property Exchange Agreement with Nevada Select Royalties, Inc., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., and three other landowners who have surface use rights on certain of the lands within the Company's Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada.

Under the agreement, Nevada Select Royalties, Inc. will acquire three patented mining claims consisting of 35.411 acres (14.3 hectares) which were a hole within the Tonopah West property and contiguous to the mining claims on which the Company is currently drilling. In exchange for the three patented claims, the landowners will gain Surface Rights to 100 feet (30.48 metres) below the surface on 48.94 acres (19.8 hectares), and the Company will retain the Mineral Estate below 100 feet.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and CEO stated, "This is a win-win deal for Blackrock and the surface landowners. Each group will be able to achieve their desired objectives with all groups working toward the benefit of the community and stakeholders. Our rapid advancement of the Tonopah West project will eventually take drilling underground and the land exchange provides potential expansion opportunity for Blackrock, while also having no material impact on our Tonopah West Exploration and Development plans."

The newly acquired patented mining claims will be subject to the Blackrock Gold Corp. Option Agreement dated February 24, 2020, between the Company and Nevada Select Royalties, Inc., pursuant to which the Company is acquiring a 100% interest in the Tonopah West Project lands. The Property Exchange Agreement will close on or before April 30, 2021.

Tonopah West Project Land Exchange Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/79433_b0e78e15a497a9a5_002full.jpg

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Silver Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Blackrock also announces that it has moved its corporate head office to SUITE 2710 - 200 GRANVILLE STREET, VANCOUVER, BC V6C 1S4

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior silver-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Silver Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements concern the Company's strategic plans, completion and exercise of the Tonopah option agreement, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors including: the ability of the Company to complete the Tonopah lease option, the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79433