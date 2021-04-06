OpGen reported 2020 sales of $4.2m, up 20% compared to the $3.5m in sales in 2019, with growth mainly due to the merger with Curetis. We expect the company to be able to build on this level with the help of the future 510(k) clearance of its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test in bacterial isolates as well as potential approvals for the Unyvero platform in China and Colombia. To maintain the momentum, OpGen plans to initiate a clinical trial program for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and invasive joint infections (IJI) with the Unyvero platform in H221.

