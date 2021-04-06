Glass brings significant global experience in product development, clinical strategy and commercialization within the cardiovascular industry

Vivasure Medical, a company pioneering fully absorbable solutions for large hole percutaneous vessel closure, today announced Andrew Glass has assumed the role of chief executive officer. Founder and former CEO Ger Brett will transition to serving as chief operating officer.

Glass has extensive leadership, commercial operations and product development experience in the medical technology and cardiovascular fields. He held senior leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories for the past fifteen years, most recently as regional director at Abbott Vascular where he was responsible for the commercial operations for 13 European countries. Previously, he served in senior leadership positions in general management, business development, and marketing in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the United States.

"I'm excited to be joining Vivasure during this momentous time of growth and development," said Glass. "The company possesses a revolutionary technology to ensure success for the ever-increasing volume of percutaneous cardiovascular procedures performed every year around the world. I look forward to continuing to build on the tremendous progress Vivasure has made with its clinical and commercial programs under Ger's exceptional leadership."

Glass has a proven track record of aligning research and development efforts with commercial goals to drive the profitable and predictable growth of innovative technologies in the cardiovascular space.

"We're thrilled to welcome an executive of Andrew's caliber to the Vivasure team," said Brett. "He's an experienced and forward-thinking leader with a drive for growth. I look forward to working closely with him to continue making strides towards our mission to pioneer a new class of technology for percutaneous vessel closure."

About Vivasure Medical

Based in Galway, Ireland, Vivasure is focused on the development of advanced polymer implants and delivery systems, primarily focused on vessel closure in cardiology, interventional radiology and vascular surgery. Vivasure operates a fully integrated R&D and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility and is backed by leading international medtech investors. Vivasure's PerQseal device for large hole arterial closure is currently available in Europe. For more information, please visit www.vivasuremedical.com.

The PerQseal is not available for sale in the United States.

