Prima Solutions, a software provider for insurance and reinsurance professionals, announces that it has obtained its SOC 2 (Service Organization Control) Type 2 certification. A SOC 2 Type 2 audit-the highest level of SOC audits-assesses a cloud solution provider's relevance and effectiveness in terms of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and data protection. This independent and transparent assessment is based on the principles and criteria of the AICPA (the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants). The SOC 2 Type 2 certification issued to Prima Solutions guarantees maximum data protection for its clients.

"Prima Solutions places data security, availability, integrity, privacy, and protection at the heart of any design. The result of this independent, external audit demonstrates our commitment to excellence at all levels of the business and confirms that our practices, procedures, and operations meet the stringent SOC 2 standards," says Hugues Delannoy, President of Prima Solutions. "We want this transparency with our customers in order to support them in their critical projects to modernize or redesign their insurance information systems. With the help of a trusted partner, adopting comprehensive or targeted cloud-based solutions affords them peace of mind while speeding up their digital transformation."

Prima Solutions has been embracing the cloud since 2018, and today its entire software suite features value-added cloud services, with regular updates, high availability, end-to-end support, security, and compliance (including GDPR).

Source: https://www.prima-solutions.com/en/news/prima-solutions-obtains-soc-2-type-2-certification/