Johnny Wu, Former Cross Asset Solutions Head at Barclays, Joins Board of Optimal Asset Management

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Optimal Asset Management, a SEC-registered investment advisor and manager of $2.4 Billion in Custom Portfolios assets utilizing its patented Direct Indexing software, announced today that Johnny Wu, former Cross Asset Solutions Head at Barclays, has joined the board providing guidance on business development opportunities.

Johnny Wu (pictured) joins Optimal Asset Management as a board member working closely with Optimal CEO and Founder, Vijay Vaidyanathan, and Ben Fulton, ETF industry veteran who joined the board in February. Wu brings 20 years' experience in financial services with expertise in derivatives-based solutions. As prior Head of Cross Asset Solutions at Barclays, Mr. Wu led origination and distribution of risk recycling transactions, risk premia strategies, retailed structured products, and exchange traded products.

"We are extremely pleased to have Johnny join our team as we expand our proprietary Direct Indexing solutions business," said Vijay Vaidyanathan, CEO at Optimal Asset Management. "The demand for hyper-customized portfolios is opening new frontiers in Direct Indexing. The experience Johnny brings from his time working with large institutional investors and running one of the more progressive solutions businesses on Wall Street will be immensely valuable to us as we bring the benefits of portfolio customization across the full spectrum of investors ranging from institutional to retail advisors and wealth management professionals."

"The customization platform Vijay and his team have built as pioneers in Direct Indexing over the past eight years is truly impressive and I'm not surprised that they've reached the top rankings of the Credit Suisse Direct Indexing League Table," Johnny Wu said. "I look forward to assisting Optimal build upon what is already a 'best-in-class' fintech platform. Demand for customized solutions is growing on the investor side from rising ESG affinity, and perhaps even more so from advisors looking to build enduring relationships and capabilities to deliver more personalized integrated client offerings."

About Optimal Asset Management

Optimal Asset Management is an employee owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Los Altos, California. Founded in 2013, Optimal has expertise in technology and finance focused on the design and delivery of Direct Indexing solutions and enabling a more efficient asset management process. Optimal has developed a patented software solution, that can be utilized by institutions, wealth managers and advisors to deliver customized institutional grade investment solutions for all investors. For more information, visit www.optimalam.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Conboy

303-415-2290

bill@bccapitalpartners.com

SOURCE: Optimal Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639063/Johnny-Wu-Former-Cross-Asset-Solutions-Head-at-Barclays-Joins-Board-of-Optimal-Asset-Management