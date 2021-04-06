Aparavi Software Corporation: Secutor, Powered by Aparavi, to Transform Data Threats and Vulnerability with Data Intelligence and Automation

Secutor & Aparavi Announce Strategic GTM to Deliver Intelligent Data Services

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced a strategic partnership with Secutor Cybersecurity to transform how current and future Secutor customers view the role of data in cybersecurity to minimize risk. Secutor, a leading threat and vulnerability management company, will be powered by Aparavi to offer Secutor clients deep intelligence and automation of data management, learning where client data lives to mitigate breach risk, what type of data is being stored, and understanding entry points to prevent lateral spread threats.

Aparavi's Platform enables data discovery with automated classification, data optimization (including defensible deletion), and easy migration to alternative data stores such as on-premises storage or major clouds. It gives users visibility and insight into data, even across diverse systems and locations (core data center, cloud, and edge).

As many companies rely on data to fuel their business, many don't have the cutting-edge tools Aparavi provides to exploit what they store. Aparavi users found that 15-40% of data is trash, specifically redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT), and intelligently removing this data streamlines the infrastructure - and reduces IT costs significantly. ROT data and dark data, whose contents and importance are unknown, also pose a risk that needs to be mitigated. Since an estimated 80% of enterprise data is unstructured and highly fragmented, Aparavi's Platform uniquely slashes costs and mitigates risks, offering clients a more comprehensive cybersecurity program that better identifies where possible threats are.

"Secutor's unique process for prioritizing and categorizing vulnerabilities turns what is normally a huge organizational undertaking into far more manageable workload to mitigate cyber threats," stated Kelly Hammons, CEO of Secutor. "With Aparavi's Platform, we're transforming services to provide clients an even more holistic view of their data, where it lives and what they're storing, further reducing risk throughout their infrastructure."

Aparavi Advantage Program, a channel partnership program granting data brokers and resellers access to the Platform's innovative data intelligence and automation tools, enabling channel partners to deliver extraordinary customer data management services.

"We're excited to partner with Secutor to provide their clients access to Aparavi's Platform. The Aparavi Advantage Program is designed for data expert partners like Secutor, to enhance their threat and vulnerability services to help clients understand what data they're storing and where it lives to reduce risk," says Adrian Knapp, Founder and CEO of Aparavi Software Corporation. "Aparavi's Platform helps our partners to deliver a new level of data services and new revenue streams, providing their customers the ability to find and unlock the value of unstructured data no matter where it lives while reducing risk, cost and creating new value, this has been our mission from the beginning".

Beyond our channel and services partnerships, Aparavi has developed strategic platform alliance relationships with Microsoft, PureStorage, VMware, RStor, Qumulo, and validated cloud partners include Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Wasabi, and Oracle Cloud.

For more information about the Aparavi Advantage Program, please visit aparavi.com/partners. To learn more about Aparavi, visit Aparavi.com. To learn about Secutor, please visit Secutoris.com.

About Secutor

Secutor is a team of over 50 Information Security and IT professionals working to provide the highest quality Threat & Vulnerability Management services possible for our customers. Secutor always puts people first, believing that when employees love working here, they'll treat customers the same way. While our consultants specialize in the areas of Application Security, Threat Management, Vulnerability Management, Operating System Security, and Penetration Testing, we are a full-service information security consulting company.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the Data Intelligence and Automation Platform helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi cloud-based platform with deep intelligence finds, automates, governs, and consolidates distributed data easily. We ensure secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

