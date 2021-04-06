Halberd Corporation CEO Letter

Q1-21 Accomplishments and Q2 Plans

Greetings From The CEO And Staff At HALBERD CORPORATION!

(OTC PINK:HALB)

It has been a very busy and fruitful first quarter of 2021. Often, people get so wrapped up in the day-to-day events that we lose sight of just how far we have traveled. So, it is worthwhile to stop every so often and measure our progress.

STOCK PERFORMANCE

One year ago, Halberd re-invented itself and began assembling a management and scientific team to address the needs and challenges posed by SARS-CoV-2. At that time, Halberd's stock was trading at $0.0004/share.

At the close of 2020, Halberd was trading at $0.025/share, a 6,250% increase.

In the first quarter of 2021, Halberd's stock hit $0.11/share and closed the quarter at a still respectable $0.07/share.

The stock has appreciated 17,500% increase in just one year! And exhibited a 280% increase in the first quarter of 2021 alone, while maintaining a respectable daily trading volume.

TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q1

Halberd's scientists and staff have been working diligently on several projects with the primary focus of finding and developing technologies, products and processes to prevent, diagnose and treat SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, as well as other diseases. Some of our major accomplishments include:

Developed patent-pending fluorescent antibody for possible use in the targeting and removal of SARS-CoV-2 antigens from bodily fluids and as a potential diagnostic tool in detecting the presence of the virus and degree of the viral load.

Developed multiple patent-pending antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein with neutralizing capabilities on a par with current commercially available antibodies.

Secured agreement with GreenBioAZ to develop metallic moieties (metallic nanoparticles conjugated with antibodies) capable of identifying and binding with the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein antigen for removal through Halberd's patent pending Radio Frequency neutralizing processes.

Halberd entered into an agreement with Youngstown State University (YSU) to conduct a series of verification tests of this radio frequency neutralizing process on eliminating E. Coli bacteria from water. YSU will use the metallic moiety which GreenBioAZ developed through the conjugation of metal nanoparticles with commercially available E. Coli antibodies. Once the process is proven effective in removing E. Coli from water, YSU will move on to experimenting with more complex fluids which approximate human bodily fluids, including blood.

Completed research and formulation of a proprietary blend of dietary supplements specifically to boost the immune system, not only for use during the current Covid-19 crisis, but to support the body's defenses against common colds and flus. We named and trademarked this nutraceutical, VITA-SHIELD-MAX TM Immune Booster.

Immune Booster. Completed publication of a 120-page booklet of medical articles supporting the selection of nutraceuticals included in our VITA-SHIELD-MAX TM Immune Booster formulation for use by sales agents to introduce potential high volume customers to the benefits of our product.

Immune Booster formulation for use by sales agents to introduce potential high volume customers to the benefits of our product. Contracted a nutraceutical manufacturing source to produce Halberd's VITA-SHIELD-MAX TM Immune Booster.

Immune Booster. Evaluated four potential development partners and concluded there was no potential benefit to Halberd Corporation or its stockholders at the present time. Halberd Corporation continues to explore partners for potential development and joint venture, in order to accelerate this promising technology.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

In this past quarter, Halberd:

Filed its eighth provisional patent: " Medication for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Persons Infected By SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) "

" Filed its first European PCT: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection"

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

Halberd maintained its commitment to keeping its stockholders and subscribers informed of its actions through 14 press releases in the first quarter.

In addition to distributing our press releases through Accesswire, Halberd emails are sent to over 9,700 subscribers.

FUNDING SUPPORT

Halberd secured a $2 M funding commitment from Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

SECOND QUARTER GOALS

Upgrade corporate listing on the OTC stock market index to better support real stockholder value.

Engage marketing professionals for VITA-SHIELD-MAX TM Immune Booster roll out.

Immune Booster roll out. Perform testing of radio frequency eradication of E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 antigens in conjunction with GreenBioAZ and Youngstown State University.

Pending successful radio frequency eradication of E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 antigens, initiate testing on other disease pathogens.

Investigate potential laser eradication of pathogens using patent-pending fluorescent antibodies and advanced technology computer targeting.

Explore potential corporate relationships that advance the laser ablation technology.

Continue search for personnel with skills and experience that strengthen Halberd's technology and business base.

Search for development and manufacturing partner for potential anti-addiction patch production.

Explore potential relationships with corporate entities relative to sale/licensing of Halberd technologies with proceeds funding ongoing research into new technologies.

File provisional patent applications for all technical developments to preserve intellectual property and value to Halberd's stockholders.

Distribute 4-6 press releases per month.

Expand email subscriber list to enhance direct communication.

Increase Halberd's stock price by at least 100%

SUMMARY

Halberd has delivered on its planned activities this past quarter, and we have laid out some very aggressive goals for the coming quarter. We are currently engaged in numerous projects that have enormous potential, not only for Halberd stockholders, but for the way medical treatments may evolve in the future.

We thank Halberd Corporation's staff, consultants, advisory boards, and, most importantly, our stockholders for their continued support, and look forward to major accomplishments and recognition in the coming quarter and beyond.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

