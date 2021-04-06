Systemax: Global Industrial and Terrill Haigler, @_YaFavTrashman, Partner to Support the Philadelphia Community

Second Spring Clean-Up Saturday, April 10th

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) company, today announced the launch of its new partnership with community engager and social media influencer Terrill Haigler, known by his followers as @_YaFavTrashman. The partnership strives to support Terrill's positive community initiatives to educate and improve local Philadelphia neighborhoods.

The partnership kicked off on March 20th with the "Spring Ahead" clean-up at the corner of Butler and Sepviva in Philadelphia. This successful event was inspiring to all who attended and directly benefited the local community. Take a further dive into the excitement and watch A Day In The Life Of Terrill Haigler, AKA @_YAFAVTRASHMAN video, with live footage from the Spring Ahead March 20th event.

Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Systemax, said, "Terrill is an inspirational community leader and his enthusiasm is truly contagious. We are excited to be part of his journey and to support the Philadelphia community. Through our participation in the first clean up on March 20th, we can clearly see how these events inspire and bring people together to the benefit of the entire community. We are proud to help advance Terrill's vision for positive change. This is a win-win for everyone involved and we look forward to supporting all of the volunteers at these community initiatives."

Terrill Haigler said, "It is truly exciting to join forces with a company like Global Industrial. With their support and resources, we can continue to have a positive impact on the people of Philadelphia. I am committed to keeping the local streets clean, building pride in our community and making all of our events fun and exciting for everyone involved."

The partnership's next Philadelphia clean-up will take place on Saturday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, at the corner of Hutton and Brooklyn in West Philadelphia, where @_YaFavTrashman expects the biggest community clean-up yet. With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial looks to take a local approach to clean the streets as it supports Terrill's commitment to the community and hopes that Terrill and these events will be an inspiration to others across the country. We are Global Industrial. And we can supply that.

About Terrill Haigler

Less than three months after accepting the position as laborer for the Philadelphia Sanitation Department, Terrill Haigler became an essential worker. To bridge the gap between residents and sanitation workers he created the Instagram page @_yafavtrashman to give residents an inside look as to what sanitation workers experience during the pandemic. When Terrill noticed that his co-workers didn't have the proper PPE to execute their jobs safely, he decided to stand in the gap and start a Custom Ink t-shirt fundraiser to purchase PPE, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Catapulting him to Philly's latest viral sensation.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX). With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America's most experienced industrial distributors. The Company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, we can supply that.

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Systemax Inc, the parent company of Global Industrial, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

