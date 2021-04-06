01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Signs Partnership Agreement with rThreat Inc. to Sell IronCAP Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a partnership agreement with rThreat Inc., a United States-based cybersecurity company providing breach and attack emulation solutions to help clients prevent cyberattacks. Upon testing IronCAP's algorithm at its month-long Bounty Contest, rThreat Inc. deemed IronCAP "uncrackable" and concluded that the attack methodologies for traditional asymmetric encryption algorithms such as RSA, do not apply to IronCAP.

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Communique commented, "Cybersecurity threats are on an all-time high now and they will get much worse with the skyrocketing advancement in quantum computing. Enterprises need to act quickly to secure their data and prepare for the post-quantum cybersecurity. rThreat Inc. is the pioneer in developing test-oriented artifacts for new generation of cyber threats and our IronCAP technology provides the best-in-class quantum-safe cryptography. I am confident that the synergy of our partnership will create solutions to safeguard our customers from cyberattacks today and in the new quantum era."

Hugo Sanchez, CEO and Co-Founder of rThreat Inc. stated, "I'm proud to announce the technology partnership between IronCAP and rThreat Inc. Our team of developers look forward to using IronCAP's technology and their revolutionary encryption methodologies to help us create the next generation of custom and forced zero-day artifacts for quantum-era cyberattacks. IronCAP's state of the art technology will not only help boost our platform capabilities, but ultimately allow our customers to better prepare for the impending future of quantum computing and quantum-era cyberattacks that will follow."

About rThreat Inc.

rThreat Inc.'s mission is to help clients prevent cyber-attacks both known and, most importantly, unknown. rThreat Inc. is the first company to make available to its clients real known and unknown zero-day artifacts for the measurement and validation of cybersecurity solutions.

rThreat Inc. was born in response to the need to pragmatically evaluate an organization's security posture against potential attacks and security breaches with zero-day artifacts. As a result, rThreat Inc. has developed a scalable platform with the latest technologies capable of providing an authentic testing environment that can be used in real-time to evaluate the security posture of its clients. rThreat Inc.'s technology and research will be of great value to IronCAP by helping them leverage the threat intelligence rThreat Inc. gathers while developing its artifacts. For more information, visit rThreat Inc.'s website at https://rthreat.net

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP and IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP and IronCAP X, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

