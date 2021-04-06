Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Advancement of its Technology Division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) is pleased to announce that HyFrontier Technologies, operating under the Company's Technology Division, has developed a Single Core System and Dual Core System of its HyGrO hydrogen water technology to benefit its efficiency of operation and ease of use for customers.

This new Indoor/Small Farm Series will be the first design the Company will launch when it commercializes its technology. After months of prototype testing with 3rd party commercial entities and universities, management has successfully integrated key features into the technology to benefit the end-user. These key features include a manual on-off, as well as auto on-off, giving HyGrO the ability to turn on automatically once it senses water flow and turn off once it senses no water flow. This automation can be used to work with its manual on-off functions but can also override this through its smart computer board when certain conditions present. This board also allows the HyGrO system to automatically work efficiently with the different types of water found in different regions. These features, and more, will be included in the 'instructions for use' which are easy to follow and user-friendly. All you need to do is set and forget it, when applicable. In addition, the Company has structured and planned an in-depth tech support program that will provide on-demand customer service.

Looking to the future for HyGrO applications on larger commercial farms, HyFrontier Technologies is already in the process of developing the ability to remotely monitor, control, and track the system's functions and operability through the Company's internal web portal using electronics on-board the system. The Company will also have the ability to instantly shut off the system remotely if the unit moves away from its location, or if a customer leasing the unit fails to pay the arranged leasing agreement which will be offered to large-scale farming operations.

To Learn More about the Single / Dual Core System, click here: The Product - HyFrontier Technologies Inc

Robert 'Bo' DuBose, CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, states "In addition to our exciting developments on our new unit, we have now reached an important milestone regarding the relocation of our operations from Colorado to Florida. This past week, 18-wheel box trailers were being loaded with an arrival date at our new Florida facility expected shortly. Many facility preparations at our new location have been underway for the past few weeks, with more continuing on a daily basis. We are preparing for our equipment arrival from Colorado and the new equipment needed is being ordered. Once settled, we expect to be moving forward on final testing in preparation for our initial product rollout this year. So much to do and such exciting times at HFT!"

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting Hydrogen and Oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are working to validate the HyGrO technology, and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management has recently executed a lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida which will be used to further advance the company goals of completing its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed after the company completes auditing its financials. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting Hydrogen and Oxygen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for medium to large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow facilities, or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants using the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are working to validate the HyGrO technology, and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management has recently executed a lease on a 7,800 sq. ft. facility with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building in New Port Richey, Florida which will be used to further advance the company goals of completing its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans to begin commercializing this technology.

www.HyFrontier.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter:@waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639080/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Inc-Announces-Advancement-of-its-Technology-Division-under-HyFrontier-Technologies-Inc