Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTC Pink: KPZIF) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "KPZIF" effective today at the open of markets. The common shares of Ophir will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "OPHR", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "80M".

"Ophir is excited to be listing on the OTCQB Venture Market. We believe a US listing will provide the company with increased access and exposure to U.S. institutional and retail investors and a broader shareholder base, ahead of the Company's upcoming maiden drill program at the Breccia Gold Project in Idaho," comments Shawn Westcott, Chief Executive Officer of Ophir.

The OTCQB offers early-stage and developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About the Company

The Company is a fully financed gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its flagship property, the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the property over a three-year period from Canarc Resource Corp. and DG Resource Management.

About the Breccia Gold Property

The Breccia Gold Property consists of 98 claims covering approximately 1,973 acres (~798.4 ha) within the Blackbird Mining District, in Lemhi County, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Salmon, Idaho. The Property is accessible by paved highway and a network of well-maintained gravel roads and is host to the historical Gahsmith Gold Mine. Exploration and development activity on the Property dates back to the 1930's and has been exploited by at least eight adits, with several thousand tons of mineralized material extracted. The Breccia Gold Property now covers both the Meadows Fault Zone and the parallel Musgrove Mine Trend. Recent exploration carried out in 2018 and 2019 has included the re-mapping and sampling of the Meadows Fault Zone and the results are suggestive of the existence of a significant low-sulfidation, epithermal gold system.

