Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ilan Hayman, B.IS, ITIL Cert, M. ProjMngt to its Advisory Board.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe states, "We are very pleased to welcome Ilan to our Advisory Board. Ilan's operational experience in healthcare will complement our research and development expertise with psychedelic medicine. Mental health is a priority worldwide and psychedelic medicine has been at the forefront of research initiatives. Ilan's association with Mind Medicine Australia will allow Lobe to be introduced to this organization's mandate and we are excited about fostering this relationship. Ilan is our latest addition to supplement our team and enhance our international reach. We are committed to strengthening our team and relationships to build the business and achieve the Company's key priorities."

Ilan is an experienced operations executive with a demonstrated history of working in the healthcare industry and IT sector. Since 2019 he has been the Operations Manager with Mind Medicine Australia ("MMA"). MMA is a charity that helps to alleviate the suffering caused by mental illness in Australia through expanding the treatment options available to medical practitioners and their patients by establishing safe and effective psychedelic assisted treatments to cure a range of mental illnesses. The charity was founded by Tania de Jong AM and Peter Hunt AM. It acts as a central node between stakeholders to facilitate the delivery of psychedelic-assisted treatments in Australia. This is accomplished by bringing together the key stakeholders including academia, government, medical practitioners, technology, philanthropy, and culture. Mind Medicine Australia is focused specifically on the clinical application of medicinal psilocybin and medicinal MDMA for certain mental illnesses and supports and funds clinical psychedelic research, conducted by independent institutions and affiliates, working towards regulatory-approved and evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Ilan Hayman states, "It is a pleasure to join Lobe during this exciting time for the company. With the current preclinical trials with the University of Miami and the development of its nasal mist delivery device I look forward to working with the team to position the company as a leader in the space."

Prior to joining MMA, Ilan oversaw a group of national medical centers and was involved in general management of healthcare businesses including a private cosmetic surgery chain and led the development and commercialization of a line of skincare products.

Ilan is a board member for several not-for-profit organizations. He also holds Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh awards and brings along a unique set of community and industry related experience. Ilan received his Bachelor Degree in Information Systems from the Macquarie University Australia as well as a Masters Degree focused on Project Management from Torrens University Australia.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

