Successful fundraising in the last 12 months & strong balance sheet has positioned BZWR to scale up

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, has raised more than $850,000 in equity financing during the last year and continues to strengthen its balance sheet, while expanding its team for scale.





Successful rounds of fundraising and strategic partnerships to kick off the new year has put Business Warrior in a strong position for growth. More importantly, this growth has allowed The Company to contribute even more to the success of small businesses across the country. BZWR has used the funds raised to hire additional team members, increase their advertising spend by 10 times, and add resources to the software development team to continue improving the Business Warrior suite of products.

Over $500k of Debt Cleared from the Balance Sheet

Business Warrior was able to settle a dispute and lawsuit with a former partner. This will clear $515,000 of debt from their balance sheet at a cost of only $375,000. This was an important turning point for the executive team by eliminating the distraction of a lawsuit and removing debt from the balance sheet for less than what was recorded.

Getting Ready to Scale

Throughout the majority of 2020, the company was focused on building great products and proving the demand for its solutions. BZWR continues to acquire new free subscribers at a much lower cost per lead than modeled. As with any SaaS company, the next critical step is turning leads or free subscribers into paying customers.

Business Warrior had a major software release at the end of January and product engagement continues to improve. The company ramped up their advertising spend and added multiple people to their sales and marketing team. Business Warrior is ramping up all areas of the business to scale based on the demand for its solutions, feedback on the software product and ability to increase revenues.

Q2 Shareholder Call: April 22nd

Business Warrior has announced that they will be holding a shareholder call for Quarter 2 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM PST/4:00 PM EST.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

