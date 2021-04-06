Akeneo Launches PXM Studio to Help Sellers Unlock Growth

New solution lets businesses of all sizes craft great product experiences across channels.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Akeneo, the global leader in product experience management (PXM), today announced the launch of Akeneo PXM Studio, that allows any business to unlock growth by creating stellar product experiences. The announcement came at Akeneo Unlock 2021, the flagship global event for the international PIM and PXM community.

The key elements of the Akeneo PXM Studio include:

Akeneo PXM Platform and Akeneo PIM : Akeneo's leading open platform for creating engaging product experiences with embedded Catalog Management, Data Quality Insights, Automation, Collaboration and Connectivity capabilities

: Akeneo's leading open platform for creating engaging product experiences with embedded Catalog Management, Data Quality Insights, Automation, Collaboration and Connectivity capabilities Akeneo Onboarder : enabling businesses to strengthen collaborative relationships with external suppliers and brand manufacturers by empowering them to easily and efficiently provide the latest product information into Akeneo PIM

: enabling businesses to strengthen collaborative relationships with external suppliers and brand manufacturers by empowering them to easily and efficiently provide the latest product information into Akeneo PIM Akeneo Shared Catalogs : allows users to share digital catalogs that both internal and external stakeholders can use to securely access the most up-to-date product information

: allows users to share digital catalogs that both internal and external stakeholders can use to securely access the most up-to-date product information Akeneo Syndication : enables businesses to leverage their rich product information in Akeneo PIM to expand to unowned channels and reach their buyers with great product experiences wherever they are

: enables businesses to leverage their rich product information in Akeneo PIM to expand to unowned channels and reach their buyers with great product experiences wherever they are Akeneo Marketplace: the destination for finding seamless integrations and extensions for Akeneo PXM Studio, built and supported by Akeneo and our trusted certified partners.

Akeneo also announced enhancements and new offerings in each of the components of Akeneo PXM Studio, enabling users to make their work more connected, collaborative and productive. The latest version of Akeneo PIM includes over 70 new and enhanced capabilities, including:

Powerful Automation. Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition users can now automate frequent manual tasks by easily creating and managing business rules with conditions and actions directly from the Akeneo PIM UI.

Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition users can now automate frequent manual tasks by with conditions and actions directly from the Akeneo PIM UI. Limitless Connectivity. With an all new Events API that complements the existing Rest API, Akeneo expands the number of options for developers to connect and extend Akeneo PXM Platform with other applications and platforms via webhooks.

With an all new that complements the existing Rest API, Akeneo expands the number of options for developers to connect and extend Akeneo PXM Platform with other applications and platforms via webhooks. Insightful Analytics. Actionable data quality insights, a new data quality score, and improved dashboards allow Akeneo PIM users to see real-time recommendations that ensure everyone involved is focused on making product information complete, accurate and compelling.

Actionable data quality insights, a new data quality score, and improved dashboards allow Akeneo PIM users to see that ensure everyone involved is focused on making product information complete, accurate and compelling. Flexible Catalog Management. With enhancements for product variants, associations and measurements, product catalog managers have the robust and scalable platform they need to be set up for growth.

Akeneo's customers using the SaaS-based Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition offering have already been benefiting from many of these new capabilities since 2020, and continue to receive regular enhancements and new features.

"Thanks to being on Akeneo's SaaS-based Enterprise Edition, we have already been able to fully leverage the new Connection dashboard," says Josh Williams, Director of Digital and eCommerce Marketing at Petra. "As an omnichannel business, we consider Akeneo PIM to be a critical part of how we integrate product information across our commerce technology stack."

Furthering its mission to enable all businesses to unlock growth through great product experiences, Akeneo is also launching Akeneo PIM Growth Edition, a new PIM offering for organizations at the beginning of their PXM journey. Designed for businesses that have outgrown cumbersome spreadsheet-based approaches to product information management, the SaaS-based solution enables users to kick-off their PXM practice with a proven platform that ensures data consistency and completeness, and feeds compelling product experiences on their owned channels or marketplaces.

"All businesses today understand how important a CRM is to their success. A PIM is equally essential to everyone who has products to sell, and understands that product experience is the keystone for how they will unlock those growth opportunities. At Akeneo, we envision helping businesses of all sizes on their PXM journey," said Fred de Gombert, CEO, Akeneo.

Understanding that collecting, enriching, and sharing product information is not a single-player sport, Akeneo continues to invest in collaboration across the information supply chain. A recent study conducted by Coresight Research found that "improved collaboration between a brand/mfr and its retailer/distributor directly influences around 20% of their total revenue". Akeneo's new collaboration solutions include:

Akeneo Shared Catalogs: an all-new addition to Akeneo PXM Studio, Shared Catalogs addresses the challenges that brand manufacturers and distributors face when responding to retailer's requests for the latest product information. From right within Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition, users can create and manage a secure, read-only portal where partners or internal stakeholders can easily find, view, and download relevant product data and assets.

an all-new addition to Akeneo PXM Studio, Shared Catalogs addresses the challenges that brand manufacturers and distributors face when responding to retailer's requests for the latest product information. From right within Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition, users can create and manage a secure, read-only portal where partners or internal stakeholders can easily find, view, and download relevant product data and assets. Akeneo Onboarder: the recently enhanced Onboarder provides a secure, intuitive collaboration portal enabling external suppliers to provide the latest information about their products for review and incorporation into the distributor or retailer's Akeneo PIM Platform.

"Within a short time of using Akeneo Shared Catalogs, we have already received great feedback from all our internal stakeholders," said Benoit Marcesche, Chief Digital Officer at Socomore. "They can easily access the information they need to better inform and serve our customers and partners. We are now considering opening up Shared Catalogs externally to accelerate our time-to-market so our external stakeholders can have quick and on-demand access to our latest product information."

