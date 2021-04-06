NorthStar HCM delivers unparalleled subject matter expertise, best practices and data insights to help elevate an organization's contingent labor program

PRO Unlimited, the modern workforce management solutions provider, announced the launch of NorthStar Human Capital Management (HCM). PRO's NorthStar HCM consulting and advisory team leverages the most robust dataset for contingent labor in the world, along with a massive team of industry experts that has spent decades specializing in and optimizing the contingent workforce.

As the modern workforce has grown more complex and more deeply intertwined with companywide strategic objectives, it has become increasingly important to align contingent labor management with corporate goals. However, many organizations ?nd they operate in silos, lack the proper governance and breadth of subject matter expertise, and are missing the overall data and analytics experience required to ensure optimal results as part of their human capital strategy.

NorthStar HCM provides industry-leading analysis and actionable business intelligence that impacts business decisions and supports client goals. It includes comparative benchmarking of client programs, global market analysis, regional employment trend guidance, risk mitigation guidance, and more. This offering continues to expand the breadth and depth of PRO's industry-leading contingent workforce platform, driven by billions of data points, to further enhance its clients' contingent labor programs.

"We are excited to introduce NorthStar HCM, a new standalone consulting solution, which is a critical part of our contingent workforce platform," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "NorthStar HCM allows us to tap into the subject matter expertise that PRO Unlimited has cultivated over the last 30 years in the MSP and VMS industry. But it goes further than that as this consultancy service has been recognized year after year as being on the leading edge in analytics and business intelligence, coupled with the most robust data repository for contingent labor in the world."

Akeroyd added: "It's an exceptional solution that is laser-focused on real-world problems companies are attempting to solve. As the world of work changes once again, NorthStar HCM allows us to adapt as our clients do providing solutions in a multitude of ways."

With over 30 years of contingent workforce management leadership in creating best-in-class contingent labor programs for Global 2000 companies, NorthStar HCM knows how to deliver solutions that drive material and sustainable results. It understands how to assess maturity and effectiveness of the status quo, where to find the data necessary to realize the current program dynamics, what the data means in relation to the global workforce and client-specific verticals, and how to provide best-in-class program solutions with tangible business outcomes. NorthStar HCM is a strategic partner to help guide companies through market expansion, workforce planning and forecasting, predictive modeling and much more.

NorthStar HCM consultants start with a holistic evaluation of a client's contingent workforce spend and practices including a discovery/strategy session to understand organizational objectives, stakeholders, processes, governance and data elements to address. NorthStar HCM capabilities include:

Workforce Analytics and Benchmarking: Review of current workforce (FTE and non-employee) including headcount mix and cost breakdown by department, geography, etc. Labor Market Rate Business Intelligence: Optimizejob title taxonomy, identify opportunities and make recommendations on workforce mix, pay bands, sourcing locations, and strategies. Cost Savings Engagements: Assess current program, identify areas to drive material cost savings, and provide guidance on best practices to implement for maximum ROI. Direct Sourcing Strategies and Deployment: Facilitate education on benefits of direct-sourcing; provide guidance and scoring on direct-sourcing strategies and how to deploy. Services Procurement (SOW) Framework and Process Guidance: Benchmarking on project costs/timelines, vendor analysis and recommendations, upstream/downstream SOW process and technology guidance. Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Best Practices: Leverage subject matter expertise to design a D&I strategy for contingent workforce, including measurable key performance indicators. Workforce Growth and Expansion Advisory Services: Analysis of costs, competition, talent supply/demand and other considerations required for global, regional, skills, and/or program scope expansion.

Other solutions include MSP strategy optimization, workforce performance metrics, RFP analysis and recommendations and much more.

NorthStar HCM offers strategic business intelligence and advisory services that enable organizations to move beyond short-term mindsets and instead drive better business decisions that help companies exceed program goals and position them for long-term growth. Either through a one-time engagement or as a recurring provider of consulting and analytics solutions, NorthStar HCM can deliver innovative and groundbreaking solutions to enhance a contingent workforce.

