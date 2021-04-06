Vicinity Motors Corp.: Vicinity Buses Selected for Washington Statewide Contract

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced the State of Washington has selected Vicinity buses in a statewide purchasing contract that gives State transit agencies the right to purchase from the Company's diverse bus portfolio.

Vehicles for selection can be produced from the Company's planned "Buy American Act" compliant assembly facility in Washington state, which will be capable of producing 1,000 electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel units annually across all sizes and powertrains.

"We are pleased to announce that Vicinity Motor Corp. has been chosen as an OEM supplier for Washington state's growing fleet of buses - driving forward the transition to a more sustainable public transportation system," said William Trainer, Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "This contract win marks yet another exciting milestone in our expansion into the significant U.S. market, where our purpose-built Vicinity line of products' quality and consistency allows us to capture market share.

"Our guidance to deliver over 100 buses in the first half of 2021 is a testament to the value proposition that Vicinity brings to private and public transportation operators. I look forward to continued execution in the months ahead, creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Trainer.

The Company also announces that certain Eligible Directors have requested that their respective director's remuneration for the calendar year 2021 be paid in Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") and accordingly, the Company has granted 3,269 DSUs in connection with Directors Remuneration for Q1.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA: 6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. The Company's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com or www.vicinitybus.com for product details.

