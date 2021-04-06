Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, today announces a host of positive results from the implementation of machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, which improve customer operations in written text channels such as email, chat and social media through augmenting human delivery with these enhanced automation capabilities.

As a leading technology enabler in CX, Webhelp's integrated technology platform leverages partnerships with established enterprise tools, curated start-up technologies, and Webhelp's own proprietary development capabilities to deliver tailored customer experience solutions for brands.

The innovative technology, launched as part of the Webhelp platform in 2020 in partnership with EmailTree, has enabled Webhelp to integrate the solution into existing operations with clients such as Samsung, to support agents through several models including email understanding, robotic process automation (RPA) of business tasks, and personalised email composition.

Results include an initial performance improvement of around 20%. In turn, this enables a higher-quality customer and employee experience, as representatives have more time to focus on value-added work for customers.

Raluca Leonte, Head of Global Delivery Transformation at Webhelp, said, "We are delighted to see this initiative generating such standout results so far. It's exciting to know that we can expect the program to deliver up to a 50% increase in performance as we scale in the future. Our partnership with EmailTree AI is part of our commitment as a technology enabler to ensure that our clients benefit from best-in-class solutions designed and delivered in the right way to serve their brand and customers. Omnichannel strategies are more important than ever, and in a global, multilingual business like Webhelp, automation is a critical part of enabling our people to take brand experiences to the next level. We know that AI and ML are quickly evolving in text-based channels such as email, and as a company founded in the digital era, we are continuously helping our clients further their digital transformation agenda."

Samsung, a Webhelp client, has been utilising this groundbreaking technology and is already seeing some standout results. Abira Siran, Senior Professional, Customer Experience Manager at Samsung Electronics France, explains:"The high-tech industry is ready to take technology and innovation to the next level helping to design a better customer and employee experience. Digital interactions have the highest potential to create innovation at scale, and Webhelp has enabled this through its innovative partnership with EmailTree AI. These initial results are very encouraging. The program delivers a more intelligent way of working to allow the operational team to naturally choose quality over quantity."

Casius Morea, Founder and CEO of EmailTree AI said, "We're thrilled to partner with such an innovative player like Webhelp, with such a deep understanding of what's needed to drive a stellar digital experience. Our mission is to reinvent the customer experience with intelligent end-to-end customer service automation driven by people. Naturally, as technology enablement is a core pillar of Webhelp's culture, we were delighted to partner to strengthen their offering to clients across multiple sectors."

END

About Webhelp

Making business more human for the world's most exciting brands

We live in an era of fast connectivity and AI. Today, human experiences have even more power to make businesses come to life in customers' hearts and minds. Webhelp is committed to making business more human. It's through this commitment that Webhelp enriches customer experience, and designs business solutions that create value for the world's most exciting companies. Webhelp is a partner across a range of services including customer experience solutions, social media moderation through to payment services. Hundreds of brands across the world trust Webhelp because of their people, the culture they work in, and the ideas and technology they put to work. Webhelp believes that Emotional Intelligence creates a lasting impact, and their skill in marrying a differentiating human touch to the right technology is what makes a real difference for their clients. By choosing Webhelp they access the passion and experience of more than 75,000 game-changers from more than 150 locations in over 50 countries. Each one determined to bring their own intelligence, empathy and experience to the table every day. Webhelp invests in people and the environment they work in, because they know that when people thrive, it has a powerful impact on them, their customers and on their partners' business. Webhelp believes that making business more human leads to a better customer experience and a healthier bottom line. Webhelp is the European leader in their industry, with a revenue of more than €1,6B in 2020, and aims for a global leadership position. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and GBL, a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.

More information can be found at www.webhelp.com

About EmailTree AI

EmailTree AI comes as an end-to-end AI-driven solution to empower customer services and support teams with a complete customer service automation solution which helps enterprises, SMEs and individuals to decrease the time spent for customer requests and email management, reduce costs, automate repetitive tasks and increase the customers' satisfaction. The artificial intelligence helps the human reaching a higher value-added and it is always the human that keeps control. The reply suggestions proposed by the AI can always be improved by the human touch. The solution is used by top telecom companies in Europe (e.g. Orange Luxembourg), utilities' providers (EDF France), ecommerce platforms (BWM Mediasoft), banks, insurance companies, global customer outsourcing and business process outsourcing leaders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005649/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACTS:

Holly Pither

Holly@tribepr.co.uk

+44 (0)7961 088 878