Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: UATG) (UAT Group) announced today, that its subsidiary UAT, has screened and brought in additional resources over the past six weeks. The company has hired additional team members from military and government positions to assist the Company in bolstering its infrastructure in an effort to support its growing IT and security needs. The addition of IT specialists and supportive management will also serve to support UAT's expansion into data-driven services, proprietary

Chief Executive Alex Umbra stated, "We are building a tier one team, carefully chosen one individual at a time to ensure a cohesive unit of highly skilled and effective team members. These hires serve to support the build-out of an advanced IT apparatus upon which we will expand into multiple market segments such as intelligence and secured communications services. This new infrastructure will include data center operations that once completed, will interconnect all subsidiaries so that they can communicate freely and securely. Additionally, we will also be able to support increasing sales executions via this in-house resource."

A representative from the Company confirmed that all five subsidiaries are planning to hire additional employees over the next eight months to support expected growth. The company and its subsidiaries are expected to begin listing open positions across all corporate websites in the coming weeks and will begin accepting resumes at that time.

"This new data-driven posture will drive omni-channel solutions for the more than 100 products and services to be delivered by the end of 2021. These offerings will span multiple subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Streamlining and managing process to ensure efficiency at every step in the customer acquisition to fulfillment process will be critical moving forward, as we have quadrupled our subsidiary operations," commented the Company's CEO.

UAT Group subsidiaries continue to grow their product portfolios both natively and through corporate acquisitions. Newly added strategic partnerships have expanded its technical capabilities and market footprint. The company now maintains operations in several states to include California, Florida, Colorado and Texas.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

