Amended license with AerialX Drone Solutions Inc. provides for exclusive rights to U.S. and Canadian militaries

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that it has signed an Amended and Restated License Agreement (the "Agreement") with AerialX Drone Solutions Inc. ("AerialX") for counter-drone technology. In October 2019 KWESST signed a non-exclusive worldwide license with AerialX and has now gained exclusive rights to the technology for U.S. and Canadian militaries. The product which is based on the licensed technology is being marketed under the name GreyGhostTM and is an autonomous soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact.

The dramatic growth of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), commonly called drones, creates new threats and challenges for NATO countries including the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Canada's Department of National Defence (DND). Recent technology trends have enabled state actors, non-state actors, terrorist organizations and criminals to easily convert legitimate applications of sUAS into efficient weapons. These small drones provide NATO adversaries with a low-cost means of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions or direct attack of NATO forces.

"This is a timely development as the U.S. and other NATO military agencies have expressed interest in our GreyGhostTM counter-sUAS drone missile and view it as a serious candidate solution to the growing threat of suspicious or hostile drones," said David Luxton, KWESST's Executive Chairman. "Our GreyGhostTM counter-sUAS drone missile has been down-selected by key agencies from among dozens of contenders for upcoming demonstrations and trials because of its unique ability to track and hunt hostile drones and neutralize them with kinetic impact."

"The Pentagon last year established the Army-led Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, or JCO, and approved a set of requirements to help counter the threat posed by small drones and formalized requirements for how technology developed by industry players can seamlessly plug into a single command-and-control system. Evaluation of industry counter drone systems are expected to be ongoing throughout 2021," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST's President and CEO. "In the U.S. and in 2021 alone, DoD plans to spend at least USD $404 million on counter-UAS (c-UAS) research and development and at least $83 million on c-UAS procurement(1)."

The counter drone market has grown considerably in recent years, with both major defense contractors and small technology companies actively competing to gain market share in a market that by one estimate could be worth $5.4 billion by 2028(2).

Under the Agreement announced today, KWESST's also retains its non-exclusive worldwide rights. KWESST has agreed to issue AerialX 100,000 shares of KWESST in consideration of the new exclusive rights and an additional 100,000 shares of KWESST upon AerialX meeting certain technological milestones.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

