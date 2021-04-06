HaluGen's DNA genetic testing provides insights into the sensitivity and risks associated with psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, announces the launch of the industry's first Psychedelics Genetic Test Kit, developed by wholly-owned subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences Inc. ("HaluGen"), and that it is now available for sale within Canada.

HaluGen's psychedelic pre-screening platform and DNA testing provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform one's psychedelic assisted therapy experience. By obtaining DNA test results, individuals and healthcare professionals are equipped with data to improve psychedelic assisted therapy patient care and reduce side effects and risk. The first of its kind, the proprietary test kit and platform are also expected to be available for purchase in US market within the coming months. The Company is currently pursuing various strategic partnerships with the goal of building brand awareness.

For more information on pricing and ordering, please visit HaluGen's website at www.HaluGen.com.

HaluGen's genetic-based testing platform was developed and tested in partnership with Lobo Genetics Inc. ("Lobo"), a Toronto-based healthcare technology company that has successfully commercialized a THC and CBD Genetic Test. Based on a Product Supply and Testing Services Agreement between Lobo and HaluGen, Lobo completed the requirements for the commercialization of the Psychedelic Pre-Screening Genetic Test, including the completion of the Assay Development and Technology Platform; the creation of operating procedures and the deployment and successful testing of the technology platform.

The Psychedelics Genetic Test leverages Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology, which is a well-established method for genotyping and analyzing DNA. Customers receive a swab kit that is shipped directly to their home which they can then register on HaluGen's secure online portal. After a non-invasive cheek swab sample is taken, the kit is returned to be processed at HaluGen's Toronto-based testing facility. A personalized genetic profile with five individualized sensitivity and risk reports is sent directly to the customer and they are also given access to pre-screening mental health surveys and relevant peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Genetics can play an important role in how an individual responds to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. For example, the HTR2A gene mutation, carried by ~20% of the population, can impact how a person responds to serotonin, which is the primarily mechanism of action for serotonergic psychedelics such as psilocybin, LSD and DMT. Another gene, CYP2B6, can influence the metabolism of ketamine for the 10-20% of people that carry a specific CYP2B6 gene variant.

HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test provides users with personalized reports and actionable insights, delivered directly to one's smartphone, providing a convenient and safe means to better understand an individual's sensitivity to classical psychedelics and ketamine. The test also provides insights into the short and long-term potential of psychedelic-induced risks, such as psychosis.

"The launch of HaluGen's Psychedelics Genetic Test is not only a first in the psychedelics industry, but also an important milestone for both Entheon and HaluGen. For patients considering psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, and providers alike, this product gives greater insight into how an individual's genetic profile could impact treatment, ultimately improving outcomes," said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "For Entheon, the launch of this product also represents our first revenue stream as we work to develop commercial partnerships for the mass sale of the test. Lastly, for HaluGen, the launch is the culmination of much hard work and dedication in proving out and commercializing the test, so a well-deserved congratulations to the entire HaluGen team."

"HaluGen's psychedelics genetic testing service has successfully leveraged Lobo's proven direct to consumer genetics technology," said Chief Executive Officer, John Lem, of Lobo Genetics. "HaluGen has created additional innovative features and functionality specifically designed to better inform and educate individuals as part of their psychedelics pre-screening platform, and we are thrilled to be their partner to assist them in their technology development."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective Dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About HaluGen Life Sciences Inc.

HaluGen has developed a DNA testing and personalized psychedelic pre-screening platform that provides genetic, personal and familial insights to better inform the psychedelic experience, with the goal of improving patient care and reducing side effects and risk. HaluGen's genetic-based psychedelic pre-screening platform helps evaluate an individual's overall sensitivity and risk profile when using hallucinogenic drugs. This platform is the first of its kind with test results available within days. https://www.halugen.com

