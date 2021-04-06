The "European Renovation Wave Strategy Drives Demand for Home Automation Systems (HAS) Market, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research explores growth opportunities in the European home automation systems market and the possibility of the European Renovation Wave strategy accelerating the demand for such products. The research analyses key drivers and restraints that influence market growth, key country-level trends and market measurements, competitive landscape, and key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for market participants.

Though a professional home automation system is seen as a luxury segment of the smart homes ecosystem, its attractiveness can be improved within the mainstream segment to increase mass-market adoption through innovative business models and value-added offerings. A home automation system is a centralised system that controls and automates two or more home functions, thereby offering an assisted and connected living environment to end users. The scope of the study includes only the monitoring and controller units, user interface devices, and associated software that are integrated into the indoor lighting equipment, entertainment systems, windows, blinds, shutters, and indoor climate control systems. However, the market size and forecast of this study do not include the products and appliances controlled by home automation systems.

The home automation system considered for this study includes only those products that require professional installation and does not include do-it-yourself (DIY) sensors, smart thermostats, smart speakers, and so on. The home automation systems market is categorized into mainstream and luxury end-user segments. These segments are discussed only at the regional level (Europe) and not in the country chapters of this study.

Some of the key companies identified in the research are ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Harman, Crestron, Nice, Fibar Group, Velux, Vimar, Luxone, Luxom, Gira, Niko, Jung, Delta Dore, Domintell, Leviton, Lutron, Zipato, Control4, Savant Systems, Bticino, Teletask, and Domestia.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key growth opportunities for market participants to achieve accelerated growth in the forecast period?

What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for market participants in the home automation system market?

How would the European Renovation Wave strategy propel home automation system market growth?

Which companies are dynamic participants in the European home automation system market? What solutions do they offer?

Which are the professional home automation products preferred by a European country and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market

Home Automation Systems Market, Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Home Automation Systems Market

Distribution Channels for Home Automation Systems Market

Growth Drivers for Home Automation Systems Market

Growth Restraints for Home Automation Systems Market

Forecast Assumptions, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Forecast, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by Countries, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Home Automation Systems Market

Pricing Trends, Home Automation Systems Market

Competitive Environment, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Share, Home Automation Systems Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, UK

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Germany

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, France

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Spain

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Italy

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Poland

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Benelux

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Nordics

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Home Automation Systems Market, Rest of Europe

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Home Automation Systems Market

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Bticino

Control4

Crestron

Delta Dore

Domestia

Domintell

Fibar Group

Gira

Harman

Jung

Legrand

Leviton

Lutron

Luxom

Luxone

Nice

Niko

Savant Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Teletask

Velux

Vimar

Zipato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw2pwu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005653/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900