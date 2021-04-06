Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.: Naturally Splendid Appoints Marketing Executive to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the addition of Marketing Executive, Drago Adam to their Advisory Board.

Drago launched his own marketing company 23 years ago, The Adam Ad Group, after a professional hockey career in the New York Rangers system. Drago has directed all aspects of their client's marketing plans, which include, strategic planning, media buying, creative content development, video and web production, search engine optimization, social and digital marketing, as well as pay per click campaigns.

The Adam Ad Group works across a varied roster of clients including some of the largest automotive dealers and dealer groups in Canada. Drago has earned an exceptional reputation providing online marketing, product review campaigns, content creation and syndication, as well as social and digital media management.

Drago has also created an online newsletter called The Monday Morning Motivator which has a subscriber base of over 119,000 people.

Drago states, "I have been in the advertising and marketing industry for over two decades and have a passion for creating campaigns that are as unique as our clients are. In this case, I am excited to be joining the Advisory team at Naturally Splendid as I have a special interest in the brands and products of the Company especially as a former professional athlete and now a consumer of plant-based foods for over two years. I look forward to providing guidance as Naturally Splendid continues to build their presence in the plant-based market".

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We are excited to have Drago join the Naturally Splendid Advisory Board. Drago's advertising and marketing acumen, in combination with his professional athletic career and plant-based diet, make him a perfect addition as we continue to penetrate the plant-based market. Combining Drago's ability to oversee content creation, with the cooking demonstrations and blogs of Naturally Splendid Advisor and Executive Chef Alastair Gregor (news release February 9, 2021) is just one example of how we can educate consumers on the benefits of a plant-based diet in an informative and fun manner while creating additional attention for the Natera brand. We look forward to working with Drago on many e-commerce and social media initiatives".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me and Woods Wild Bar, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

