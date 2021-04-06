Analyst firm cites an extensive partner ecosystem, multi-cloud support and innovative SaaS delivery model for top ranking

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been selected as a leader for the seventh consecutive time in analyst firm GlobalData's Revenue Management Competitive Landscape Assessment for its Netcracker Digital BSS solution. GlobalData evaluated 15 vendors on a number of metrics, including portfolio capabilities, delivery models and service and support.

According to GlobalData's assessment, Netcracker's market leadership is based on a number of key factors, such as an intense focus on cloud-native expertise that includes multi-cloud deployment flexibility, "revenue management-as-a-service" capabilities, a focus on CI/CD that results in dramatic improvements in time-to-market of new services and helping CSPs create and launch new business cases for the 5G digital economy.

Netcracker Digital BSS increases revenue, lowers costs, improves customer loyalty and helps expand partner ecosystems. The cloud-native revenue management platform provides a single system that supports innovative and complex multi-partner business models so operators can launch and monetize new digital services in a fraction of the time.

"Netcracker's revenue management solution is optimized for the monetization of advanced services, including 5G, as operators enable more personalized digital journeys, proactive customer self-service portals and new business models based on real-time pricing and usage," said John Byrne, Service Director, Telecom Technology Software at GlobalData. "Netcracker focuses on helping operators speed time-to-market for new services, including B2B2X, using a comprehensive partner ecosystem and flexible cloud deployment capabilities."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition yet again for our leadership in the revenue management market," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "Our focus on cloud, open APIs, advanced analytics and SaaS-based delivery models minimizes infrastructure investments while providing the speed and comprehensive flexibility for service providers to flourish in the 5G era."

