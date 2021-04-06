Aptean Inc.: Aptean Launches New Website, Showcasing Global Leadership in Industry-Specific Software

Aptean.com Now Offers Visitors Improved Navigation, Enhanced Search Functionality and a Robust Thought Leadership Center

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 06, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of a completely redesigned website following its rebrandearlier this year. The company's new website-including improved navigation, enhanced search capabilities and a content-rich "Insights" center-showcases Aptean's global leadership in creating future-proof, industry-specific software to help customers scale and succeed.



The new Aptean.compresents users with navigation by solution type or industry, allowing visitors to more quickly and easily identify the most relevant content and resources for their businesses. Spanning multiple industries and organized around these industries' unique needs, the website also includes significant improvements to search functionality, ensuring visitors can effortlessly locate industry-specific products and solutions for the distinct challenges they face. Further, a brand-new Insights section with robust filter capabilities provides visitors with stronger usability and faster access to content such as case studies, blog articles and industry news and events.

As a global company with customers in 80+ countries, Aptean plans to present content in additional languages, including Spanish, German, French and Dutch, next month.

"With this website launch, we have focused on helping customers and prospects find solutions designed specifically for the needs of their business," said Nicole O'Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer at Aptean. "Aptean is unique in our commitment to industry-specific solutions. Our new website is designed to deliver on that promise with relevant content and solutions, as well as a rich repository of thought leadership, to help businesses move forward in their digital transformation journeys."

Discover the new Aptean today at www.aptean.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean's solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O'Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362