Vida Optima is Producing High-Quality CBD Products

Founded by veterans of the CBD market, Vida Optima is a brand dedicated to producing high-grade CBD products in accordance with the company's unmatched quality standards. They now offer Delta 8 THC products alongside their main CBD product lineup.

Those familiar with the CBD market are well aware that it has been flooded with low-quality products over the years. The sudden popularity of CBD led to a modern gold rush, with everyone from celebrities to billionaire investors looking for ways to profit off the substance. Combine that with the relative lack of regulation surrounding the CBD market - especially in 2019 when the craze was at its peak - and it's no surprise that many bad actors saw this as an opportunity to make easy money.

That's a reality that the founders behind the CBD brand Vida Optima got to experience firsthand earlier in their careers. Vida Optima was founded in 2020 by the creators of CBDOnly.com, a CBD store dedicated to selling products from a variety of manufacturers. Running a national CBD store gave them the opportunity to test some of the best and worst CBD products in the market, as they worked to figure out what they should and shouldn't sell in their store.

In 2020, they decided to take that experience and use it to start their own brand of CBD products. One that would meet their standards, and offer customers reliable quality products. Their site is also filled with useful information, such as their guide on what is Delta 8 THC: https://vidaoptimacbd.com/blogs/cannabis-encyclopedia/what-is-delta-8-thc.

What is CBD?

"CBD" stands for cannabidiol, and it is the most abundant active cannabinoid found in hemp plants. The substance can be used as a supplement with a variety of useful applications, such as helping users feel calmer throughout the day and sleep better at night. But this only works when the supplements in question have actual CBD in them, which historically has been a problem.

Independent investigations conducted by news stations have found that many CBD products being sold on the streets and over the counter contain little to no CBD in them, and some even had active contaminants.

The quality promise

Vida Optima's first product was the Vida Optima CBD Vitamin Gummies, which consisted out of "a unique combination of high-quality CBD and daily vitamins designed to support an optimal life, or 'Vida Optima.'" And the company really does mean "high quality". All of their hemp is grown in the US, sourced from the three states that are known for their advanced hemp agriculture programs: Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.

The hemp is sent to a cGMP certified manufacturing facility located in California, where CBD is extracted from the hemp using CO2. All Vida Optima CBD products are made using full spectrum CBD, which comes packed with other minor cannabinoids that may be able to make CBD more effective thanks to something known as the "entourage effect".

Though CBD gummies were their first product, the Vida Optima brand has long diversified its offerings. The company now offers everything from CBD vaping cartridges to CBG Oil. They've also started offering products containing Delta 8 THC, a legal alternative to regular THC that many potential applications.

