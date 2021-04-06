SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Chosen by One of Largest Wine Distribution Networks in California to Distribute Doc Wylder's

Company Adds California To Its Rapidly Growing Number of State Markets For Its Doc Wylder's

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today it has entered into a statewide distribution agreement for Doc Wylders for the state of California with Classic Wines of California.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "This distribution agreement with Classic Wines gives us an immediate large-scale reach in the State of California as we build out our national distribution network. California will be a significant market for Doc Wylder's and all our spirit brands".

Classic Wines of California was formed in 1973 and is an award-winning Wine producer with a large-scale distribution network in California. Their distribution network of tens of thousands of retail outlets brings Doc Wylder's to Grocery, Big Box, Neighborhood and Convenience Stores as well as Restaurants across the State of California.

"We are extremely bullish on the Doc Wylder's product and think you have a winner," stated Damon Franzia, California General Sales Manager for Classic Wines of California.

Doc Wylder's will be hitting their warehouse Mid-April and going to retail shelves starting May 1st, 2021, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Adding Classic Wines to distribute in California adds to the previously announced states where distribution agreements are in place including, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company continues to grow its distribution network in the USA and is in discussions with potential representatives for Canada.

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylders.. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

