Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Avivagen (OTCQB: VIVXF) ("the Company"), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. CEO of the Company, Kym Anthony, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "What we are is a healthtech company that discovered a very interesting product that is made from beta carotene, but has no beta carotene in it and has tremendous health effects ranging from improving and priming the immune system to a very active anti-inflammatory," explained Anthony.

Jolly then commented on the Company's recent announcements regarding OxC-beta Livestock. "We have three vertical markets; one, where we are furthest advanced, is in livestock," said Anthony. "We're in all of the various livestock sectors. The other is companion animals, where last year we launched a companion animal product as a joint venture with Dr. Tobias, which really help with inflammation and joint health for animals, as well as their immune system," he explained. "Just last month, we launched a human nutraceutical product," shared Anthony. "We launched it on Amazon with a joint venture with Dr. Tobias; it's under their brand called, Beta Blend," he continued. "It is designed to help with immune systems and as an anti-inflammatory."

"People are looking for where their diets are deficient, where they need superfoods, and this is one of those products that fits squarely into those categories," said Anthony. "It's anti-inflammatory action is several times more aggressive than glucosamine and is a wonderful immune enhancer."

The conversation then turned to the Company's accomplishments over the past year, as well as their goals moving forward. "In February, we completed a financing, which was 50% over subscribed at an increased amount. So, the market has been very receptive to us and understands the story," shared Anthony. "It was not a private placement, and it was a very successful deal," he added. "We've also had significant announcements of sales, which are starting to fall like dominoes," said Anthony. "We did several commercial trials on farms in Mexico, both swine farms and dairy cattle farms; the dairy sector is very interesting in that the dairy farm trials found a significant reduction in bacteria."

"We announced two significant sales contracts, including one for 10 tonnes of our product to a company called Melder and another 6 tonnes to a company called Transformadora, and we've got more that we will be announcing in the near future," said Anthony. "We have just granted our partner in Mexico, MIG, permission to go and get registration in Costa Rica and four South American countries so that they can take their success in Mexico and transport it elsewhere."

"One of the other things that has been very helpful is that we got caught up on publishing papers in peer review journals, which is a big deal for our customers and investors," continued Anthony. "A trial for sows was published in the British Journal of Nutritional Science, which showed that the quality in colostrum from milk and bacteria count were greatly enhanced," he explained. "A very large dairy trial was conducted in New Zealand and was released last year, which resulted in the Mexican dairy operations trialing the product. It was really a terrifically successful trial."

"We also published a paper in Poultry Science showing the benefits of trace amounts of our product for broilers," said Anthony. "These are very important milestones for us," he added. "Looking forward, we should see an acceleration of that growth in revenues."

"What do you see as the big difference in the company now versus 12 months ago?", asked Jolly. "We were getting one-off sales from customers and now we're getting large purchase orders," said Anthony. "We're seeing that coming with increasing frequency where customers are making commitments into the future," he added. "Our existing customers, whether they are in the Philippines or Thailand, even where they have started small, we're seeing them increasing in their order frequency and their order amounts."

"What do you think are the biggest challenges and opportunities that you'll face here in the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "In the next two to three quarters it's really not challenges, but delivering on our purchase order commitments and turning our successful trials, and they've all been successful, into purchase order commitments."

"We're no longer proving our product, we're realizing sales, we've got discussions underway with large distribution companies and jurisdictions that we're not in, and we're realizing sales increasingly in areas that we are in," closed Anthony.

