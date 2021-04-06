Byzen Digital, Inc.: Byzen Digital Sees $2.25T US Infrastructure Bill as Boom to Clean Economy

With its Portfolio of Clean Green Tech Operating Companies, BYZN is in the Right Place at the Right Time

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and energy businesses, today announced its preliminary analysis of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Bill concludes it will be a positive force to accelerate the adoption of clean tech investing and deployment of sustainable products and services to help combat the effects of climate change. The Company expects to benefit from this "rising tide" effect on its portfolio companies' addressable markets.

The $2.25 trillion bill which has now been released to Congress for approval, focuses on infrastructure spending across a broad spectrum with improvement of the country's roads and bridges accounting for only seven percent of spending. The majority will go to items such as broadband deployment in rural America, improved care for senior citizens, 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles and considerable spending for solar and other clean technologies to help the US become the world leader in the new green economic revolution.

Byzen Digital, through its two subsidiary companies, Clean-Seas, Inc. and 100BIO, LLC, expects to benefit from this new surge in interest, funding and tax incentives for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Both Byzen operating companies are leading the way for improved management of the US' critical natural resources, such as our oceans, by providing solutions that generate clean energy and reduce waste streams which detrimentally affect our environment.

"This is an exciting time to be in the clean energy, clean solutions space, and we expect that this resurgence in interest being enacted in the US will echo across the globe for Byzen's products and solutions," said Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer. "The Biden Administration's commitment to making a positive impact on climate change is a win-win-win for the country, the planet and companies that will benefit from the economic and legislative support they will receive.

"In the weeks and months ahead, Byzen will be closely monitoring the Infrastructure Bill's implementation for the many billions of dollars being dispensed in grants, tax credits, low interest loans and loan guarantees, at the national level and as it works its way down to the state and municipal levels. With the nation's largest ever commitment to a green economy, Byzen is in the right place at the right time. Our portfolio companies are well positioned to participate in these new economic initiatives, and we are actively seeking to acquire additional companies and technologies that support the Byzen mission to fulfill various needs in this global green effort."

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital (OTC PINK:BYZN) acquires, manages and operates a synergistic portfolio of companies in the clean technology and energy sectors. For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a Byzen Digital portfolio company that provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers best in class full solutions provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's: People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/

About 100BIO, LLC

100BIO has created the world's first 100% biodegradable foam for the food services and packaging industries. Located in Southern California, 100BIO provides licenses for its patented technology to manufacturers across the broad spectrum of the packaging industry. For more information go to: http://onehundredbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

