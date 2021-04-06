FRP Pole Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 245.9 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on FRP Pole Market by Application Type (Transmission, Distribution, Telecommunication, Lighting, and Others), by Process Type (Pultrusion, Filament Winding, and Centrifugal Casting), by Length Type (Up to 20ft, 20-40ft, and Above 40ft), by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's FRP pole market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for FRP pipes & tanks at the global-, regional-, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

FRP Pole Market: Highlights from the Report

In the poles market, composites (FRP) have earned a largely unheralded but significant place on the account of their lightweight, strength, and low conductive properties. The poles made of FRP are highly resistant to corrosion, rot, UV rays, water absorption, insects, and woodpeckers. These poles do not lose strength as well as require less maintenance as compared to wood and concrete poles. They are highly recommended by experts in the wake of their electrical property and their ability to withstand heavy wind loads and impact.

COVID-19 Impact

The global economic growth had colossally dwindled with the rapid spread of the pandemic. Almost all the major industries are in the clasp of the pandemic, hammering hard to survive amid the uncertain market situation. FRP pole witnessed a slight disruption in its growth in 2020, mainly subjected to the lockdown, shortage of labor, postponement of various power projects and initiatives, and disruption in the supply chain. The minimum disruption in the demand for FRP poles amid the pandemic was because of the ongoing several power projects, such as transmission and distribution activities, guaranteeing a healthy demand for FRP poles.

The FRP poles market is likely to maintain its healthy growth pace, landing at the estimated value of US$ 245.9 million in 2026. Key driving factors are increasing acceptance of FRP poles over their arch-rivals, growing need for replacement of aged pole infrastructure, the excellent life-cycle cost of FRP poles, and their ability to withstand various weather and related impacts.

FRP Pole Market Share by Application Type

Stratview Research has firstly segmented the market based on the application type as transmission, distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others. Distribution is expected to remain the biggest demand generating-application of the market during the forecast period. There has been a dominance of different applications in different regions, demanding companies to have a greater knowledge about the market before investing in any region.

FRP Pole Market Share by Process Type

Based on the process type, filament winding is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Most of the manufacturers prefer to go with the filament winding process for FRP pole fabrication in the wake of its suitability for pole manufacturing and more feasibility over alternatives. On the other hand, pultruded poles also have a sizeable market share, and their growth can be attributed to their flexibility in manufacturing different shapes through the pultrusion process.

FRP Pole Market Share by Resin Type

Based on the resin type, polyurethane is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, whereas polyester is expected to grow at the highest rate during the same period. Polyester resin is gaining traction on the account of its benefits such as easy to use and cost-effectiveness. Other key resins in the market include epoxy and vinyl esters.

Regional Insights

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for FRP Poles during the forecast period. The USA acts as the growth engine of the market with the highest penetration of FRP poles in the overall pole market. Among countries, Canada, Scandinavia, China, and Australia are some other key countries with lucrative market demand. Emerging economies, such as India and China, are currently having extremely low penetration of FRP poles; however, these poles offer good growth potential in the long run.

Key Players

Major FRP pole manufacturers are Jerol Industrial AB, RS Technologies, National Oilwell Varco, Valmont Industries, Creative Pultrusion Inc., Strongwell, Petrofisa Do Brasil, Europoles, Highland Industries, Alliance Composites Inc., Nantong Wellgrid Pvt Ltd., and Shanghai Tunghsing Composites Co. Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the FRP pole market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

FRP Poles Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Application Type

Transmission (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Distribution (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Telecommunication (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Lighting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

FRP Poles Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Process Type

Pultrusion (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Filament Winding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Centrifugal Casting (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

FRP Poles Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Length Type

Up to 20ft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

20-40ft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Above 40ft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

FRP Poles Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Resin Type

Polyurethane (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyester (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

FRP Poles Market Size, Share & Forecast, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Scandinavia, Russia , Germany , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Australia , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Turkey , and Others)

