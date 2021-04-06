Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that an AirTest customer, the Department of Transportation (Road Maintenance) for a large, northern Midwest State has standardized on using AirTest carbon monoxide (TR2000) and nitrogen dioxide (TR3210) transmitters in hundreds of vehicle storage and service buildings across the state. These gas measurement transmitters are used to activate a demand-controlled ventilation system that only operates ventilation fans when vehicle exhaust gases are present. This approach, used in parking garages, has been found to save tremendous amounts of energy compared to the continuous operation of ventilation fans. Payback can be as quick as a year. Each county in the state has been authorized to purchase directly from AirTest.

According to Konyi, "This one department has ordered over $100,000 in AirTest Equipment for building upgrades and replacement of competitive equipment that was previously supplied by Honeywell Inc. The customer switched to AirTest because of our product features, competitive pricing and rapid sales response. Feedback from the customer indicates that our high degree of technical customer support, as well as the dependability of the product and ease of servicing, are major reasons it has standardized on AirTest. You can't manage what you don't measure. This Department has taken the initiative to reduce energy wasted by only running the fans when needed as measured by our sensors."

"Standardization on AirTest products means that in the future, the Roads Department will purchase replacement gas sensors on an ongoing basis and will use AirTest in any new Department of Transportation buildings where vehicles are stored or operated indoors. We are using our strong reputation with the Roads Department to network into other potential departments in the state and other states that have a similar need for demand-controlled ventilation," said George Graham, President of AirTest. "All the products used in this application used wired communication but a wireless system is in development," Graham added.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

