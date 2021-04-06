San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - DCS (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI), a leading solutions provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, announced a purchasing commitment from one of its long time clients. The purchase order represents $ 6.88million in products and services.

DCS has developed key relationships over the past decade, by providing and becoming a Technical Services Provider (TSP) that clearly enables the IoT industry with hardware, software services, managed services and technical expertise throughout the IoT process. Over the past decade, DCS has developed technical and managed services to every client in the DCS portfolio ensuring success from the start of the process to the end, enabling clients and customers to traverse the connected networks.

"Our clients are faced with a perfect storm of securing product during a time where the global supply chain is stressed, yet at the same time being confronted with the North American cellular networks migrating away from legacy 2G networks towards 4G LTE technologies," said Tyner Kennedy, VP of Sales at DCS. "They recognize the importance of purchasing commitments to ensure their customers and revenues are secured in advance of actual demand."

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTC ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com.

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

